What you need to know

Google surprised viewers with a Gemini for Home teaser during its main event in NYC for the Pixel 10.

In a post, Gemini for Home is said to kick the old Assistant to the curb for good, as it brings "powerful" capabilities for more natural conversations, assistance, and playlist help.

The event also seemingly teased a new Google smart home speaker in the works, which looks like a squished sphere with a blue and purple light beneath it when Gemini speaks.

Google states it will bring Gemini for Home to "existing" speakers and displays in October, in early access.

Google's main event, which showcased the Pixel 10 series, also came with a new smart home surprise, and Gemini is at the helm.

Very briefly, during Lando Norris' cameo during the Made by Google event, viewers got to witness what's known as "Gemini for Home" (via 9to5Google). A follow-up post by the company claims that Gemini for Home is a "more powerful Google Assistant" (poor Assistant) for everyday tasks in your house. Google says this new AI's hallmarks include the ability to understand "the context" of what you're asking, while also doing away with "rigid commands."

With Gemini expected in Google Home, the post states can handle anything you ask. Google states Gemini can help users with removing unsightly pests in the yard to planning a vacation overseas. Additionally, users can "coordinate" their lives with Gemini for Home.

The post teases the AI's ability to create new calendar events, timers, and the potential for users to ask Gemini to add all the items for a specific recipe to their grocery list. Gemini's understanding and reasoning capabilities fuel its ability to act on more complex commands. For example, Google says users can tell Gemini for Home to dim the lights and set a new temperature, all in one sentence.

For music, Gemini can not only track down oldies but goldies, but it can also help you figure out the song you're looking for when you say, "play that song from this year's summer blockbuster about race cars."

Caught you by surprise

Made by Google ‘25 - YouTube Watch On

The publication clocked something else in the Lando Norris cameo: a new Google smart home device. It's more likely just a new, upcoming iteration of Google's speakers, like the Nest Mini or the Nest Audio. What Google briefly teased was a smaller device (like a Mini), but it looks almost like a squished sphere with a bright Gemini ring light beneath it, which illuminates blue and purple when the AI is speaking.

While it's unclear when we could see this new product, there's something else to expect: Gemini Live.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Google's blog post states Gemini Live is making its way into the home via its smart devices. The company highlights the user's ability to initiate conversations with "Hey Google," but after that, users can freely speak with the AI for follow-up questions and more insight. Gemini Live can reportedly help users with complex topics and problems they may find difficult, like troubleshooting devices/appliances, cooking assistance, and researching nutrition plans.

Moreover, Google states Gemini Live at home can also help you brainstorm. This point reminds us of its recent storybook update for the Gemini app, as users can have the AI assist with bedtime stories and more.

Gemini for Home is expected to roll out in early access in October for Google's existing speakers and displays. This early access will include "free and paid versions." Google teases more details, but that's likely to surface closer to its early access start date.

Made by Google 2025

(Image credit: Nandika Ravi/Android Central)

Earlier this afternoon was the main event, as the Made by Google event in NYC highlighted every major product launch. The company revealed its new Pixel 10 series, which boasts a powerful Tensor G5 chip that brings more new goodies under the hood than outside. The phones retain the same design as last year in 2024; however, Magic Cue is your newest assistant, capable of surfacing information for you when you need it.

Magic Cue removes the necessity to hop between multiple apps, searching for information—if you'll allow it.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold was also on deck, as Google touts it as a foldable that can last you a decade with major durability enhancements. Even the Pixel Watch 4 walked the runway, as it seeks to become your favorite AI-buddy.

For more news and information on Google's latest phones, check out our Ultimate Guide