This security camera has local storage AND a solar panel — you'll never have to plug it in, and it gets a huge discount during Cyber Monday

I like the convenience of battery-powered security cameras, but I'm not a fan of plugging them it to charge ever so often — this is why I was done with Nest cameras. I switched to Reolink instead and found it to be much better in just about every way, and there's a new entrant that's aiming to be an alternative. I use dozens of Baseus products throughout the house, and I have a few S1 Pro cameras that are positioned outdoors.

Baseus has a new S2 camera, and it has a few extras: it shoots 4K footage, and it doesn't rely on a base station — you can just slot in a MicroSD slot and record footage to the camera, accessing it from anywhere. The best feature is the integrated solar panel that allows the camera's internal battery to recharge itself. The result is that you'll never have to worry about charging the camera, and that alone is a huge bonus. The S2 is now available for just $89, making it an even better recommendation.

Baseus S2 4K Solar Powered Security Camera: was $129.99 now $89.99 at Amazon The S2 does a good job with motion detection, and the built-in solar panel automatically charges the battery. It produces clean 4K footage, and local storage means you don't need to pay any additional fee to use the camera — unlike Nest, Ring, and other cloud-connected cameras.

✅Recommended if: You need a decent camera with local storage and great battery life. Having a tiny solar panel integrated means you don't really need to plug this thing in, and it records clear 4K footage.

❌Skip this deal if: You need Google Home integration.

The S2 is extremely easy to set up and use, and I didn't have any problems in this area. The integration of a solar panel makes using it that much easier, and the panel rotates automatically based on the positioning of the sun. It allows the built-in battery to recharge automatically, and it's good enough that you don't have to charge the camera even after months of use.

The camera has a decent sensor that records 4K footage, and you can store it locally by slotting in a MicroSD slot. I would've liked to see Google Home integration, as that's basically the only feature missing on this camera — otherwise, it does a great job. At just $89, it's a pretty good value as well right now.