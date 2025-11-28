Ditch your GoPro — I used DJI's best action camera for the last six months, and it's much more versatile than I imagined; it's also down to an all-time low price for Black Friday

DJI is obviously best-known for its drones, but the brand also makes action cameras, and I've been using the Osmo Action 5 Pro for the last six months. In that time, the camera proved to be nothing short of a revelation, and I didn't even use all that much as an action camera, using it instead as a travel shooter.

The camera has a new 1/1.3-inch sensor that takes brilliant photos and videos, and my wife and I used the camera to take videos of our 2-year-old. We tent not to use phones that much around our toddler, so it was just easier to use the Osmo Action 5 Pro to record footage, and it did a great job in this area. The camera usually costs $349, but it's discounted to $259 for Black Friday, making it an absolute steal.

Save 24% DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro: was $339 now $259 at Amazon Thanks to a new sensor, the Osmo Action 5 Pro takes outstanding photos and videos — even in low-light conditions. The camera is built to last, it has decent battery life, and I like that there's a panel at the front as well — it makes shooting footage that much easier.

✅Recommended if: You need an action camera to take with you while traveling, or just use on a daily basis. The Osmo Action 5 Pro has a high-quality sensor, image quality is excellent, and the built-in stabilization ensures you get smooth footage while doing any outdoor activities.

❌Skip this deal if: You need an adjustable field-of-view. If that's the case, consider getting the newer Osmo Action 6 (it isn't discounted yet).

The Osmo Action 5 Pro is built tough; it took several tumbles over the course of the last six months, and the chassis is still pristine. It has IP68 ingress protection and withstands submersion in up to 20 meters on its own, and it's safe to say that the build quality is better than just about any other tech product I own.

The video quality is terrific; the action camera has a 155-degree wide-angle view that's pretty great during travel, and it does a good job with 4K120 footage. I didn't see any issues even with low-light situations, and you get standout slow-mo footage and excellent stabilization.

I also like the dual OLED panels; they're easy to use, and the one at the front is a nice addition — it makes framing that much more convenient. It has 47GB of built-in storage, but you can easily slot in a MicroSD card. Battery life is quite decent as well, and I didn't see problems while transferring footage to my phone. Honestly, I didn't think the action camera would be as good, and it's an easy recommendation — particularly now that it's down to $259.