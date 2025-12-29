What 2026 might hold in store for the mobile accessories market, from 'dream batteries' to maximalist cases

From the wild popularity of retractable cables to a boom in the Qi2 accessory space, a lot happened this year. As we bid farewell to 2025, I have already set my sights on the future. Based on rumors, patterns, and what we've seen so far, here are a few things I expect to see in 2026.

Above all else, the whispers and leaks about new battery tech have me most excited. Then there's the very high chance of the S26 series coming with magnetic Qi2, opening the floodgates to the Qi2 world even further. Here's what I think the upcoming year has in store for the mobile accessories world.

We might see more solid state batteries in tech

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

You might have heard rumors that Samsung is considering using "dream batteries" in the Galaxy Ring 2. This mysteriously named battery tech is none other than solid-state batteries, and there's a good chance we might see more of them in future gadgets and accessories.

Although very expensive, solid-state batteries have a significant advantage over the standard lithium-ion batteries commonly used today. As Android Central's Jerry Hildenbrand put it, "they have a ton of capacity without being any bigger, are safer, and provide higher output at low battery levels. They're still lithium-based, but solid electrolytes like ceramics don't explode when they get hot."

If the rumors are true, Samsung will likely use these "dream batteries" in more products beyond just its wearables. This could be the push that the industry needs to stay relevant, and more and more competitors could rush to adopt the standard just to go up against Samsung.

What's even cooler is the potential of seeing solid-state power banks. Currently, most airlines have limitations on battery pack capacity. But solid-state batteries could change that. Since the tech is much safer, we could see high-capacity power banks receive IATA approval, allowing us to travel with much larger ones in the future.

While a handful of solid-state power banks do exist, I'm banking on this niche to thrive in 2026.

Maximalism is on the rise in phone case brands

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

Minimalism is out, and maximalism is in. And with this new trend, the world of phone cases and phone accessories is also seeing a clear shift. More and more brands with loud, colorful, and bold designs are getting their moment in the sun.

People are craving unique accessories that let them express their individuality. Crazy phone colors like hot pink and orange are all the rage. Even Apple launched a bright orange phone. Power banks and chargers from name brands like Anker are now available in wide color ranges. It feels like the right time for the phone case industry to go all in on this trend.

I have no doubt that CASETiFY and BURGA will have more competition very soon. Smaller brands like Velvet Caviar, Wildflower Cases, and Posh Tech are coming up slowly but steadily. Who knows, we might even see the advent of a completely new phone case brand taking the industry by storm?

Weird and wacky gadgets could use E Ink in creative new ways

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

First we had e-readers, then came E Ink tablets with full-blown Android access. Companies like Onyx Boox and Bigme have further pushed the boundaries of e-paper tech with 4G phones. We've seen wearables using e-paper screens and BMW leveraging E Ink panels in its color-changing concept car. Lenovo offers several laptops with dual displays, one standard LCD and the other an E Ink one. All of this begs the question: What will the next evolution of E Ink look like?

Smart home brand SwitchBot launched an AI Art Frame last month, and it made me realize that we have only scratched the surface. The brand's AI Art Frame comes in various sizes, uses the latest E Ink Spectra 6 color e-ink display, and charges via USB-C. Because these frames use e-paper tech, you only need to charge them once every two years!

I wouldn't be surprised if 2026 brought some strange new innovations in this category. In fact, I'm almost expecting it on some level. Imagine the possible applications of E Ink tech that we haven't even thought of yet?

All in all, 2026 is shaping up to be a very exciting year for the accessories industry. I can't wait to see which of my predictions come true, and which of my expectations are met.