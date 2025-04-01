What you need to know

A report claims Samsung could implement "dream batteries," known as "all-solid-state batteries, in the Galaxy Ring 2.

This technology hold a higher density, meaning the Galaxy Ring 2 could sport a higher battery capacity to improve its overall life before needing a charge.

Rumors also purport the company could look to bring this tech to future earbuds and Galaxy Watches in 2026 and 2027, respectively.

Galaxy Ring 2 rumors are scarce; however, some have indicated the next device could grab improved battery life and a thinner profile.

A recent report suggests Samsung is looking into a new type of battery technology for its next smart ring.

A report by Money Today (Korean) claims Samsung will apply an "all-solid-state battery" technology inside the next Galaxy Ring (via SammyGuru). The publication states this tech, dubbed the "Dream Battery," consists of "solid electrolytes," which reportedly reduces the "risk of fire." However, there are two important sides to this type of battery. The first is positive, as all-solid-state batteries are said to hold more energy for devices.

In theory (and if true), this might give the next Galaxy Ring a longer battery life — though it can already last roughly a week. The report speculates that Samsung could take the battery's maximum energy capacity even higher when it looks to (potentially) bring it to the second Galaxy Ring.

The second is its application. Rumors claim that implementing this new battery technology into the next Galaxy Ring could drive up its cost. The post highlights that manufacturing such a battery is "much more" expensive than settling for a lithium-ion alternative. What's more, the poor performance of the Galaxy Ring sales-wise is supposedly a hurdle Samsung is still paying attention to when considering this battery type.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

For now, Samsung is rumored to apply prototypes of this tech to the next Galaxy Ring "in the fourth quarter this year." Meanwhile, the report's alleged sources claim Samsung will also look to bring these dream batteries to earbuds in 2026 and a future Galaxy Watch in "late 2027."

Regarding Samsung's popularity concerns, when the Galaxy Ring launched last summer (July), the company struggled to keep up with demand. A report showed the Galaxy Ring sold out in just a few days prior to its official reveal/launch during Unpacked. When pre-orders opened again, the company had to deliver longer wait times for certain sizes as they weren't readily available. While this lasted for a few weeks during the summer, as the Korean publication highlights, it didn't last long.

As consumers got over the initial hype, and likely as more reviews came to light, things quieted.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Galaxy Ring 2 rumors have been scarce, but one claimed in November that Samsung could provide it with an increased battery life and a thinner profile. It's remained unknown just how thin the ring could be next time. Elsewhere, it seems Samsung is looking to bring even more features to its next smart ring as the original may have felt a little lackluster.

It's also unclear when Samsung could debut the next Galaxy Ring; however, we're hopeful that something shows up during its summer Unpacked this year.