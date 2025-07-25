Google Pixel 10 Latest and greatest Compared to older models, the Google Pixel 10 will be equipped with a more premium design and more powerful hardware. On the inside, it's said to be powered by an upgraded 3nm Tensor G5 chipset. Buyers will also get a telephoto camera and a triple-camera system on the rear for the first time. Pros Bigger battery, faster wired charging speeds

Tensor G5 chip built using TSMC's 3nm process

5x optical zoom telephoto lens

Possible magnetic Qi2 support Cons Similar design to Pixel 9

Thicker and heavier than Pixel 9

Base model might not get PWM display upgrades

48MP main shooter could be a downgrade Google Pixel 8 View at Amazon View at Google Store View at Verizon Still going strong While the Google Pixel 8 is nearly two years old, it remains an excellent phone with support for the latest Android 16. The device's main camera sensor and form factor might actually beat the Pixel 10, but it loses out in processing power and versatility. Pros 120Hz refresh rate OLED screen

Gemini AI powered by Tensor G3

Still covered by five more years of Android OS upgrades Cons Tensor G3 is slow by 2025 standards

Battery and charging tech is lackluster

No telephoto lens

Google is gearing up to release a new generation of Pixel phones at a Made by Google event in August, and the rumors and leaks are already trickling in. By now, we know (or think we know) everything about the Google Pixel 10. In fact, Google itself has even leaked the Pixel 10 lineup and teased its existence on multiple occasions. That leaves one key question — if you have a Google Pixel 8, should you replace it with a Pixel 10?

Most people try to keep their phones for around three years, lining up with common carrier contracts and installment plans. Considering how expensive they are, it's tough to justify swapping out phones annually. However, after two years, your phone starts to feel stale. It's worth looking at whether the Pixel 10 offers enough value over your Pixel 8, especially if there are good trade-in deals.

Here's what we know about how the Pixel 10 will improve upon the Pixel 8 ahead of its official launch.

Google Pixel 10 vs. Pixel 8: Pricing and availability

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

(Image credit: Google)

Google officially announced a Made by Google event for Aug. 20, and that's where we'll see the Pixel 10 debut alongside a few other products. Rumors predict that pre-orders for the Google Pixel 10 will begin that same day, with general retail availability coming Aug. 28. It's said to be available in four colors, and three new ones: Obsidian, Frost, Indigo, and Limoncello.

The Pixel 10 might start at a 128GB storage configuration, and keep its $799 retail price. Higher storage configurations will be available at a higher cost. It's always possible that Google does decide to hike the Pixel 10 price, too — we'll have to wait and see.

Meanwhile, sales for the Google Pixel 8 began Oct. 12, 2023. The smartphone started at $699, and it's still available for purchase directly from the Google Store. Availability could become more limited when the Pixel 10 officially releases, as the Pixel 8 could be discontinued. The base model has 128GB of storage and is available in Hazel, Obsidian, Mint, and Rose.

Google Pixel 10 vs. Pixel 8: Design and display

(Image credit: Android Headlines/ via OnLeaks)

Google is keeping a similar design language to the Pixel 9 on the Pixel 10, but both are a sharp departure from the Pixel 8. The Google Pixel 8 features a pebble-shaped chassis with rounded corners and sloping edges. It's a stark contrast from what we expect to see on the Google Pixel 10 — a mostly-rectangular chassis with slightly chamfered edges and a flat design.

Depending on your preference, you might like one over another. The Pixel 8 has the classic, and now vintage, Pixel camera bar. Google switched to the oval-shaped camera housing with the Pixel 9, and that's still here on the Pixel 10, according to leaked renders. The camera housing will protrude further from the back of the Pixel 10 than the Pixel 8, and you'll get three cameras on the back compared to two.

Rumors point to the Pixel 10 being offered in Obsidian, Frost, Indigo, and Limoncello colorways, which are pictured below as leaked renders.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Android Headlines) (Image credit: Android Headlines) (Image credit: Android Headlines) (Image credit: Android Headlines)

Google offered the Pixel 8 in Hazel, Rose, and Obsidian colorways at launch, and later added a Mint color.

While the older Pixel 8 is thought to be thicker, it is also rumored to be lighter than the upcoming Pixel 10. The older model measures 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9mm and weighs 187 grams, whereas the Pixel 10 is rumored to measure 152.8 x 72 x 8.6mm and weigh 204 grams. This might not be ideal, because most base-model smartphones try to stay under the 200-gram threshold in 2025.

Both models have water and dust-resistance with an IP68 certification. In terms of durability, the Pixel 10 has Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and the Pixel 8 has standard Gorilla Glass Victus.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The Pixel 10 is slightly taller than the Pixel 8 to accommodate the larger display introduced last year. It is expected to sport a 6.3-inch Actua OLED display with a 2424x1080 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 8 has a smaller, 6.2-inch Actua OLED screen with roughly the same pixel density as the Pixel 10's rumored panel. However, the Pixel 10 might add 3,000-nit peak brightness capabilities, which would crush the Pixel 8's 2,000-nit maximum.

Google Pixel 10 vs. Pixel 8: Hardware and specs

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Google is reportedly planning a big upgrade to the Tensor G5 chipset for the Pixel 10 series. It's the first to be manufactured by TSMC instead of Samsung Foundry, and also the first to use a 3nm process node. Both of these changes should help the Tensor G5 in the Pixel 10 perform better than ever, with Google's efficiency and optimization prowess still intact.

According to leaked benchmark scores, the Tensor G5 still probably won't match or beat the latest Qualcomm chipsets, which is unsurprising. However, the performance upgrade and the reported additions of more custom components could lead to more real-world improvements in the daily use of a Pixel 10. In the AI era, these spec bumps can loom large as more compute is needed for on-device mobile processing.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specifications Category Google Pixel 10 (rumored/assumed) Google Pixel 8 OS Android 16 Android 14 (upgradeable to Android 16) Display 6.3-inch 120Hz Actua OLED, 2424x1080, HDR, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, 3700 nits max 6.2-inch Actua display, 120Hz AMOLED (2400x1080), HDR10+, 2000 nits, Gorilla Glass Victus Chipset Tensor G5 Google Tensor G3 RAM 12GB 8GB LPDDR5X Storage 128GB/256GB 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 Rear camera 1 48 MP, f/1.7, 25mm (wide), 1/2.0-inch, 0.8µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS 50MP f/1.68, 1.2um pixels, PDAF, OIS, 4K at 60fps Rear camera 2 10.8 MP, f/3.1, 112mm (telephoto), 1/3.2-inch, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom 12MP f/2.2, 1.25um pixels, 125-degree wide-angle Rear camera 3 12MP ultrawide N/A Front camera 10.5MP f2.2, autofocus, 95-degree FoV 10.5MP f/2.2, 1.22um pixels, wide-angle Ingress protection IP68 dust and water resistance IP68 dust and water resistance Connectivity Global 5G, Satellite SOS (U.S.), Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi 6 (India), Bluetooth 5.3, NFC Wi-Fi 6, Sub-6 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, AptX HD, USB-C 3.2 Security Optical fingerprint sensor Optical fingerprint sensor Audio USB-C, stereo sound USB-C, stereo sound Battery 4,970mAh 4,700mAh battery Dimensions 152.8 x 72 x 8.6mm, 204g 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9mm, 187g Colors Obsidian, Frost, Indigo, and Limoncello Obsidian, Hazel, Rose

The Pixel 8 is powered by the Tensor G3 platform, manufactured using Samsung's 3nm process. This processor generation addressed the overheating and performance concerns associated with older Tensor systems-on-a-chip. It didn't close the gap between Google Tensor processors and the competition, though. As such, you can expect the Pixel 8 to be slower and less capable than the Pixel 10 across the board.

The Pixel 10 is also tipped to include other hardware upgrades, like 12GB RAM compared to the Pixel 8's 8GB RAM. Connectivity is upped too, with Wi-Fi 7 compared to Wi-Fi 6. Finally, the newer model is rumored to have a 4,970mAh battery capacity, up from 4,700mAh on the Pixel 8.

It's possible that the Pixel 10 also introduces true Qi2 support with inbuilt magnets, but at this stage, rumors can't agree on whether it'll definitely happen.

Google Pixel 10 vs. Pixel 8: Cameras

(Image credit: Android Headlines/ via OnLeaks)

Google is rumored to be shaking up the cameras on the base-model Pixel 10. It's said to be using a triple-camera system for the first time on the entry-level Pixel, and this results in needing to overhaul every sensor.

The main shooter is now a 48MP, f/1.7 sensor, and it joins the new 10.8 MP, f/3.1 telephoto lens capable of 5x optical zoom, per reports. There's still a 12MP ultrawide, which could be the same sensor or something new. Technically, the Pixel 10's main sensor could be viewed as a downgrade compared to the Pixel 8's 50MP lens.

For what it's worth, Google made a similar "downgrade" between the Pixel 8a and Pixel 9a, and the photo quality turned out better.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Both models could feature the same 10.5MP, f/2.2 front-facing camera. The Google Pixel 8 only has two cameras on the back: a 50MP primary shooter and a 12MP ultrawide.

Google Pixel 10 vs. Pixel 8: Which should you buy?

(Image credit: Android Headlines/ via OnLeaks)

Google spent the last two years making the base-model Pixel premium, and that shows when we speculatively compare the Pixel 10 to the Pixel 8. Some might prefer the rectangular design of the Pixel 10 and its oval-shaped camera housing. From a hardware point of view, the Tensor G5 chipset and telephoto lens would be major upgrades over the Pixel 8.

Conversely, fans of Pixel's old pebble-shaped designs might actually appreciate the familiar Pixel 8 form factor. It's lighter than the new model is tipped to be, and not by an insignificant margin. While the Pixel 8 doesn't have a telephoto lens, it does have a larger main camera sensor. It also comes with five more years of full Android OS upgrades.

Put simply, there are just as many reasons to upgrade to the Pixel 10 as there are to stick with the Pixel 8. Unless you get a great trade-in deal, it's probably worth squeezing at least another year out of your current phone.