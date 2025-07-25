Google Pixel 10 vs. Pixel 8: Is it almost time to upgrade?
Big changes are coming to the base-model Pixel this year.
Latest and greatest
Compared to older models, the Google Pixel 10 will be equipped with a more premium design and more powerful hardware. On the inside, it's said to be powered by an upgraded 3nm Tensor G5 chipset. Buyers will also get a telephoto camera and a triple-camera system on the rear for the first time.
Pros
- Bigger battery, faster wired charging speeds
- Tensor G5 chip built using TSMC's 3nm process
- 5x optical zoom telephoto lens
- Possible magnetic Qi2 support
Cons
- Similar design to Pixel 9
- Thicker and heavier than Pixel 9
- Base model might not get PWM display upgrades
- 48MP main shooter could be a downgrade
Still going strong
While the Google Pixel 8 is nearly two years old, it remains an excellent phone with support for the latest Android 16. The device's main camera sensor and form factor might actually beat the Pixel 10, but it loses out in processing power and versatility.
Pros
- 120Hz refresh rate OLED screen
- Gemini AI powered by Tensor G3
- Still covered by five more years of Android OS upgrades
Cons
- Tensor G3 is slow by 2025 standards
- Battery and charging tech is lackluster
- No telephoto lens
Google is gearing up to release a new generation of Pixel phones at a Made by Google event in August, and the rumors and leaks are already trickling in. By now, we know (or think we know) everything about the Google Pixel 10. In fact, Google itself has even leaked the Pixel 10 lineup and teased its existence on multiple occasions. That leaves one key question — if you have a Google Pixel 8, should you replace it with a Pixel 10?
Most people try to keep their phones for around three years, lining up with common carrier contracts and installment plans. Considering how expensive they are, it's tough to justify swapping out phones annually. However, after two years, your phone starts to feel stale. It's worth looking at whether the Pixel 10 offers enough value over your Pixel 8, especially if there are good trade-in deals.
Here's what we know about how the Pixel 10 will improve upon the Pixel 8 ahead of its official launch.
Google Pixel 10 vs. Pixel 8: Pricing and availability
Google officially announced a Made by Google event for Aug. 20, and that's where we'll see the Pixel 10 debut alongside a few other products. Rumors predict that pre-orders for the Google Pixel 10 will begin that same day, with general retail availability coming Aug. 28. It's said to be available in four colors, and three new ones: Obsidian, Frost, Indigo, and Limoncello.
The Pixel 10 might start at a 128GB storage configuration, and keep its $799 retail price. Higher storage configurations will be available at a higher cost. It's always possible that Google does decide to hike the Pixel 10 price, too — we'll have to wait and see.
Meanwhile, sales for the Google Pixel 8 began Oct. 12, 2023. The smartphone started at $699, and it's still available for purchase directly from the Google Store. Availability could become more limited when the Pixel 10 officially releases, as the Pixel 8 could be discontinued. The base model has 128GB of storage and is available in Hazel, Obsidian, Mint, and Rose.
Google Pixel 10 vs. Pixel 8: Design and display
Google is keeping a similar design language to the Pixel 9 on the Pixel 10, but both are a sharp departure from the Pixel 8. The Google Pixel 8 features a pebble-shaped chassis with rounded corners and sloping edges. It's a stark contrast from what we expect to see on the Google Pixel 10 — a mostly-rectangular chassis with slightly chamfered edges and a flat design.
Depending on your preference, you might like one over another. The Pixel 8 has the classic, and now vintage, Pixel camera bar. Google switched to the oval-shaped camera housing with the Pixel 9, and that's still here on the Pixel 10, according to leaked renders. The camera housing will protrude further from the back of the Pixel 10 than the Pixel 8, and you'll get three cameras on the back compared to two.
Rumors point to the Pixel 10 being offered in Obsidian, Frost, Indigo, and Limoncello colorways, which are pictured below as leaked renders.
Google offered the Pixel 8 in Hazel, Rose, and Obsidian colorways at launch, and later added a Mint color.
While the older Pixel 8 is thought to be thicker, it is also rumored to be lighter than the upcoming Pixel 10. The older model measures 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9mm and weighs 187 grams, whereas the Pixel 10 is rumored to measure 152.8 x 72 x 8.6mm and weigh 204 grams. This might not be ideal, because most base-model smartphones try to stay under the 200-gram threshold in 2025.
Both models have water and dust-resistance with an IP68 certification. In terms of durability, the Pixel 10 has Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and the Pixel 8 has standard Gorilla Glass Victus.
The Pixel 10 is slightly taller than the Pixel 8 to accommodate the larger display introduced last year. It is expected to sport a 6.3-inch Actua OLED display with a 2424x1080 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 8 has a smaller, 6.2-inch Actua OLED screen with roughly the same pixel density as the Pixel 10's rumored panel. However, the Pixel 10 might add 3,000-nit peak brightness capabilities, which would crush the Pixel 8's 2,000-nit maximum.
Google Pixel 10 vs. Pixel 8: Hardware and specs
Google is reportedly planning a big upgrade to the Tensor G5 chipset for the Pixel 10 series. It's the first to be manufactured by TSMC instead of Samsung Foundry, and also the first to use a 3nm process node. Both of these changes should help the Tensor G5 in the Pixel 10 perform better than ever, with Google's efficiency and optimization prowess still intact.
According to leaked benchmark scores, the Tensor G5 still probably won't match or beat the latest Qualcomm chipsets, which is unsurprising. However, the performance upgrade and the reported additions of more custom components could lead to more real-world improvements in the daily use of a Pixel 10. In the AI era, these spec bumps can loom large as more compute is needed for on-device mobile processing.
Category
Google Pixel 10 (rumored/assumed)
Google Pixel 8
OS
Android 16
Android 14 (upgradeable to Android 16)
Display
6.3-inch 120Hz Actua OLED, 2424x1080, HDR, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, 3700 nits max
6.2-inch Actua display, 120Hz AMOLED (2400x1080), HDR10+, 2000 nits, Gorilla Glass Victus
Chipset
Tensor G5
Google Tensor G3
RAM
12GB
8GB LPDDR5X
Storage
128GB/256GB
128GB/256GB UFS 3.1
Rear camera 1
48 MP, f/1.7, 25mm (wide), 1/2.0-inch, 0.8µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS
50MP f/1.68, 1.2um pixels, PDAF, OIS, 4K at 60fps
Rear camera 2
10.8 MP, f/3.1, 112mm (telephoto), 1/3.2-inch, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom
12MP f/2.2, 1.25um pixels, 125-degree wide-angle
Rear camera 3
12MP ultrawide
N/A
Front camera
10.5MP f2.2, autofocus, 95-degree FoV
10.5MP f/2.2, 1.22um pixels, wide-angle
Ingress protection
IP68 dust and water resistance
IP68 dust and water resistance
Connectivity
Global 5G, Satellite SOS (U.S.), Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi 6 (India), Bluetooth 5.3, NFC
Wi-Fi 6, Sub-6 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, AptX HD, USB-C 3.2
Security
Optical fingerprint sensor
Optical fingerprint sensor
Audio
USB-C, stereo sound
USB-C, stereo sound
Battery
4,970mAh
4,700mAh battery
Dimensions
152.8 x 72 x 8.6mm, 204g
150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9mm, 187g
Colors
Obsidian, Frost, Indigo, and Limoncello
Obsidian, Hazel, Rose
The Pixel 8 is powered by the Tensor G3 platform, manufactured using Samsung's 3nm process. This processor generation addressed the overheating and performance concerns associated with older Tensor systems-on-a-chip. It didn't close the gap between Google Tensor processors and the competition, though. As such, you can expect the Pixel 8 to be slower and less capable than the Pixel 10 across the board.
The Pixel 10 is also tipped to include other hardware upgrades, like 12GB RAM compared to the Pixel 8's 8GB RAM. Connectivity is upped too, with Wi-Fi 7 compared to Wi-Fi 6. Finally, the newer model is rumored to have a 4,970mAh battery capacity, up from 4,700mAh on the Pixel 8.
It's possible that the Pixel 10 also introduces true Qi2 support with inbuilt magnets, but at this stage, rumors can't agree on whether it'll definitely happen.
Google Pixel 10 vs. Pixel 8: Cameras
Google is rumored to be shaking up the cameras on the base-model Pixel 10. It's said to be using a triple-camera system for the first time on the entry-level Pixel, and this results in needing to overhaul every sensor.
The main shooter is now a 48MP, f/1.7 sensor, and it joins the new 10.8 MP, f/3.1 telephoto lens capable of 5x optical zoom, per reports. There's still a 12MP ultrawide, which could be the same sensor or something new. Technically, the Pixel 10's main sensor could be viewed as a downgrade compared to the Pixel 8's 50MP lens.
For what it's worth, Google made a similar "downgrade" between the Pixel 8a and Pixel 9a, and the photo quality turned out better.
Both models could feature the same 10.5MP, f/2.2 front-facing camera. The Google Pixel 8 only has two cameras on the back: a 50MP primary shooter and a 12MP ultrawide.
Google Pixel 10 vs. Pixel 8: Which should you buy?
Google spent the last two years making the base-model Pixel premium, and that shows when we speculatively compare the Pixel 10 to the Pixel 8. Some might prefer the rectangular design of the Pixel 10 and its oval-shaped camera housing. From a hardware point of view, the Tensor G5 chipset and telephoto lens would be major upgrades over the Pixel 8.
Conversely, fans of Pixel's old pebble-shaped designs might actually appreciate the familiar Pixel 8 form factor. It's lighter than the new model is tipped to be, and not by an insignificant margin. While the Pixel 8 doesn't have a telephoto lens, it does have a larger main camera sensor. It also comes with five more years of full Android OS upgrades.
Put simply, there are just as many reasons to upgrade to the Pixel 10 as there are to stick with the Pixel 8. Unless you get a great trade-in deal, it's probably worth squeezing at least another year out of your current phone.
What's coming next
Rumors and leaks point to the Google Pixel 10 offering a premium design, more performance, and a versatile camera system. It'll be the same Pixel experience you're used to with the greatest hardware yet, according to rumors.
Worth holding onto
If you're craving more performance and a telephoto camera, an upgrade might be in order. However, the Google Pixel 8 still has everything it needs to remain your daily driver, including complete software support for the next half decade.
