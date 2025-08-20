What you need to know

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is the first foldable to nail an IP68 rating, something its rivals still can’t match.

Qi2 support means 15W charging, over twice the speed of last year’s foldable.

A 5,015mAh battery paired with 30W PPS wired charging keeps it fairly competitive for its size.

Foldables come with plenty of perks, but for the price, there’s still a lot left to improve. Google seems to be moving the needle with the Pixel 10 Pro Fold debut today, adding upgrades like IP68 protection and Qi2 charging.

That makes the Pixel 10 Pro Fold the first foldable to carry a full IP68 rating, meaning it’s properly protected against dust and water. For comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 only has IP48, while the Honor Magic V5 sits at IP58. Basically, you’ll have less to worry about when taking it outside.

This feature, rumored last month, gives the Pixel 10 Pro Fold a clear advantage over rival foldable phones that still fall short on full dust protection.

Qi2 brings faster 15W wireless charging

(Image credit: Google)

Furthermore, Google says the Pixel 10 Pro Fold works with PixelSnap accessories and supports 15W Qi2 charging, meaning it has built-in magnets for add-ons and wireless charging. On top of that, PixelSnap cases bring magnetic wireless charging to the foldable itself.

If you’re familiar with Qi2, you’ll know it delivers 15W wireless charging, which is over twice as fast as the 7.5W the Pixel 9 Pro Fold was limited to.

Unfortunately, this also confirms there’s no support for the newer Qi2.2 standard, which bumps wireless charging up to 25W. Given how fresh Qi2.2 still is, it’s not too surprising that Google’s latest phones skipped it.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold packs a 5,015mAh battery and supports 30W wired charging when using a PPS charger.

The handset also ships with Android 16, promises seven years of updates, includes Thread support, and — no surprise here — skips the charger in the box.