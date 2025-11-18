How long is the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold battery life?

Is battery life better this time around?

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

How long is the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold battery life?

Best answer: Google's Pixel 10 Pro Fold is equipped with a 5,015mAh battery, offering a decent upgrade over the 4,650mAh cell found in the previous generation. According to Google, you can expect at least 24 hours of battery life in regular use, and up to 84 hours when using Extreme Battery Saver.

What you need to know about the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold battery life

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold on Pixelsnap charger with screen open

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

As for "real world" results, we tested the Pixel 10 Pro Fold for our review, resulting in some rather obvious findings. For one, the battery drained at a rate of about 15% per hour when using the inner display, which dropped to just below 10% per hour when only using the Cover Screen.

Extrapolating out the results of the test, we found that the 10 Pro Fold would last for "about 8 hours with only the inner display, or a little more than 11 with the cover screen." While these aren't the most impressive results, it's still quite a bit better than what you would find when comparing the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's battery life to other foldable phones.

But what about when the juice runs out, or you're getting low, and you need to recharge the Pixel 10 Pro Fold? Thankfully, Google upgraded the charging experience, as the Pixel 10 Pro Fold supports up to 39W fast wired charging. As such, Google claims the phone will gain about 50% in 30 minutes "when using a 30W USB-C charger." However, this number can be improved even further, if you use Google's 45W charger.

The good news doesn't stop there, as wireless charging has also been greatly improved on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. This is thanks, at least in part, to the addition of Qi2 support, which doubles the wireless charging rate from 7.5W to 15W.

