From grips and chargers to tripods and stands, these are the best Pixelsnap and Qi2 accessories for the Pixel 10
Make full use of the magnets embedded in your Pixel 10 with these accessories.
For science, I spent over two weeks testing out tons of MagSafe and Qi2 accessories with the Google Pixel 10. My sole goal was to find the best, absolute must-have magnetic accessories that you can use with your Google Pixel 10 series device. Now that the Pixel 10 supports magnetic Qi2, or Pixelsnap as Google calls it, there is an unlimited number of gadgets and knick-knacks that you can use with your phone. These are the best accessories that elevate your experience, adding and expanding functionality.
Beyond the most basic items like MagSafe PopSockets and Qi2 wireless chargers, there is so much more to discover. Things like lights, tripods, and even suction cup mounts come with magnets and enhance your Pixel 10's photography and videography.
The best Pixelsnap and Qi2 accessories for the Google Pixel 10
Best charging stand
The free-rotating benefit of magnetic Qi2 is undoubtedly most useful in a wireless charging stand like this one from Anker. The magnetic mount also tilts, charges at 15W, comes with a USB-C cable, and is affordably priced.
Best tripod
The KraftGeek JustTap Magnetic Phone Tripod is by far the best phone tripod I have ever used. It's unbelievably compact, has a super sturdy base, comes with a Bluetooth remote, has a strong magnetic mount that tilts, and extends up to 66 inches.
Best car charger
The ESR HaloLock series includes so many wonderful products, but the ESR HaloLock Qi2 Magnetic Wireless Car Charger is my favorite. It occupies hardly any space in the car, cools your phone while charging it at 15W wirelessly, and sets up in no time at all.
Best power bank
Baseus makes high-quality charging gear for lower price segments. The sleek PicoGo AM31 Power Bank has 15W Qi2 wireless charging, 20W wired charging, a kickstand, and a 5,000mAh capacity, which is enough to fully charge any Pixel 10 model once.
Best charging pad
The sleek Mous Charging Station with Qi2 has two magnetic wireless charging pads and comes with a compatible USB-C cable and 65W USB-C power adaptor in the box. You can choose from three finishes: Matte Black, Aramid Fibre, and Walnut.
Best selfie light
ULANZI specializes in affordable photography and videography equipment for phones and cameras. The Ulanzi LM19 MagSafe LED Selfie Ring Light costs just $25, has adjustable brightness and temperature, is magnetic, and acts as a stand in a pinch.
Best SSD
The Orico MagPro Portable SSD A20PLUS has a tiny footprint. You get a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C connector with a compatible cable included, delivering 20Gbps data transfer speeds. It's a great way to add 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB of storage to your Pixel 10.
Best charging station
Uncomplicate your desktop or bedside setup with the UGREEN Nexode 65W GaN USB-C Charging Station. It has a 15W Qi2 wireless charging pad on top, one USB-A and two USB-C ports on the side, and a GaNFast II chip for intelligent heat management.
Best suction mount
There are so many variations of this magnetic suction cup mount, but the branded ones like CASETiFY and BURGA cost an arm and a leg. This cheap alternative from amBand works just as well for just $10 and comes in 11 assorted colors.
Snap on these Qi2 accessories to get the most out of your Pixel 10
Phone grips are some of the most basic magnetic accessories, but I find them to be necessary. A decent magnetic grip can easily prevent falls and relieve your fingers of repeated stress from holding your phone too long and too frequently. The best part of a magnetic grip is that there's no sticky adhesive — you can pop the grip on and off at any given time.
The Google Pixelsnap Ring Stand is the best official Pixelsnap-certified accessory for the Pixel 10. It's affordable, functional, and lightweight. You don't need much from a ring holder for your phone to begin with. It's meant to act as a grip and a stand, and the Pixelsnap Ring Stand does both well. If you prefer a more traditional circular phone grip, the PopSockets MagSafe PopGrip in Enamel is a great alternative.
After you've chosen a decent magnetic phone grip, the next Qi2 accessory to look for is a wireless charger. The Anker MagGo 15W Qi2 Wireless Charger (2-in-1 Stand) also doubles as a phone holder that has a magnetic mount with highly adjustable tilting. You can wirelessly charge your Pixel 10 and prop it up at a comfortable viewing angle at the same time. It's priced very reasonably, too.
Convert your Pixel 10 into a mobile photography or videography rig
Converting your Pixel 10 into a mobile photography or videography rig might sound expensive and intimidating, but Qi2 greatly simplifies things. I have used countless gimbals, tripods, and phone stands over the years, and I hate fumbling with the adjustable arms the most. Clamping your phone into a traditional stand or tripod is super annoying, especially when your phone case is on the thicker side. Luckily, the KraftGeek JustTap Magnetic Phone Tripod has a magnetic mount.
The JustTap Tripod is an ingenious way to make the most of your Google Pixel 10's magnetic prowess. All you have to do is slap your phone onto the magnetic mount and set the tripod up — which, by the way, also takes a few short seconds thanks to the "tap to unfold" base mechanism. This tripod is also unbelievably compact and lightweight, with a level of stability and sturdiness that you would not expect from something this light. My Pixel 10 Pro was very happy atop the magnetic mount, even when I moved the tripod around, adjusted its height, and tested it for sturdiness with jerky movements.
I highly recommend getting a magnetic light for your Google Pixel 10's cameras. The Ulanzi LM19 Selfie Ring Light has several levels of brightness and temperature adjustability. It's highly compact and charges via USB-C, and you can tilt it thanks to the way it is built. It's a fantastic tool to boost your Pixel 10's photography game.
