Best MagSafe accessories for Android phones 2025

Apple's MagSafe system has made wireless charging and accessories feel seamless, and it's no surprise that many Android users wish they had a similar system. From snap-on wallets to magnetic car mounts, the appeal of a quick, secure connection is real for many. While Apple may own the MagSafe name, that doesn't mean Android users have to miss out on the magnetic experience.

You can add MagSafe compatibility to any Android phone by attaching an external magnetic ring to the back of your device. Some Android phone cases even come with MagSafe rings built in, reducing the hassle for you.

If you've gone down this rabbit hole and need Apple's MagSafe feature on your Android device, we've got your back. Check out these epic MagSafe accessories for all the best Android smartphones to scratch that itch. We've put together the best magnetic rings for non-MagSafe phones, followed by the top MagSafe-compatible accessories to pair with them.

With Qi2 on the horizon, it makes sense to capitalize on the MagSafe craze, as it represents the next generation of wireless charging. Qi2 is built around the same magnetic alignment system Apple uses for MagSafe. The technology provides Android users with a perfect alignment that ensures optimal power transfer.

Adhesive MagSafe rings for Android phones

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Staff pick ESR HaloLock Universal Ring 360 View at Amazon View at The Home Depot Best overall Before you start snapping on MagSafe-style accessories, take a look at the ESR HaloLock Universal Ring 360. These must-have accessories are available in white, black, and blue. This adhesive magnetic ring sticks to the back of your phone or case, bringing that all-important alignment to Q1 wireless accessories. ESR includes an alignment tool. Spigen Magnetic Ring Plate (MagFit) View at Amazon Best alignment tool Spigen offers two versions of its adhesive magnet. There are two options to choose from: the Black version and the Carbon print, both of which come with an EZ Fit alignment frame. Plop it on the back of your phone or case, and you can use any MagSafe device with it. Ringke Magnetic Plate View at Amazon Best magnet strength Ringke is everyone's favorite phone case maker, but the brand makes some really awesome accessories too. The universally-applicable Magnetic Plate comes in white and gray and you can apply it with the easy-install kit provided. It's a little bulky, but that magnet is strong!

Knock yourself out with these cool MagSafe accessories

Bring Apple's best feature to your Android phone

We've been hoping to see any of the best Android phone makers steal Apple's MagSafe feature for years now. While Samsung, Google, and other major players in the Android smartphone space haven't yet fulfilled our dreams, accessory makers have stepped in to bridge the gap. So, while we wait for Qi2 to enter the mainstream, you can enjoy all of the best magnetic accessories with a MagSafe adapter.

With a good magnetic ring from trusted brands like ESR or Spigen, you can make almost any MagSafe accessory work with your Android phone. Whether you're using a premium device like the S25 Ultra or a more affordable Pixel 9a, if you want it to stick, just pop a ring on the back.

There are so many amazing MagSafe add-ons available. Items such as wallets, grips, stands, and mounts can be used without a second thought. Be cautious when using wireless chargers and wireless portable chargers, as most of them are designed for iPhones and do not support Android's wireless charging protocols.

We love the PopSockets Phone Grip with MagSafe Adapter Ring because it comes with an Adapter Ring in the box. There are loads of amazing colors and designs available; we love to see them! And, of course, the tops are swappable with any other PopSockets PopGrip top.

For Qi2 wireless charging, we recommend the ESR HaloLock Qi2 Mini Wireless Charger. If you want something to power up your phone on the go, the Mophie Snap+ Juice Pack Mini is an excellent choice for Android users. Mophie includes magnetic rings called Snap adapters with both products, which saves you the time, effort, and money to buy one separately.

MagSafe kickstands and wallets are everywhere these days. ESR's HaloLock 5,000mAh Power Bank Wallet stands out by doubling as a kickstand and portable charger. And if you're feeling bold, you can even attach Apple's MagSafe leather wallet to your S25 Ultra or Pixel 9!