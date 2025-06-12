Best MagSafe accessories for Android phones 2025
Break the rules by using Apple's MagSafe accessories with your Android phone.
Apple's MagSafe system has made wireless charging and accessories feel seamless, and it's no surprise that many Android users wish they had a similar system. From snap-on wallets to magnetic car mounts, the appeal of a quick, secure connection is real for many. While Apple may own the MagSafe name, that doesn't mean Android users have to miss out on the magnetic experience.
You can add MagSafe compatibility to any Android phone by attaching an external magnetic ring to the back of your device. Some Android phone cases even come with MagSafe rings built in, reducing the hassle for you.
If you've gone down this rabbit hole and need Apple's MagSafe feature on your Android device, we've got your back. Check out these epic MagSafe accessories for all the best Android smartphones to scratch that itch. We've put together the best magnetic rings for non-MagSafe phones, followed by the top MagSafe-compatible accessories to pair with them.
With Qi2 on the horizon, it makes sense to capitalize on the MagSafe craze, as it represents the next generation of wireless charging. Qi2 is built around the same magnetic alignment system Apple uses for MagSafe. The technology provides Android users with a perfect alignment that ensures optimal power transfer.
Adhesive MagSafe rings for Android phones
Best overall
Before you start snapping on MagSafe-style accessories, take a look at the ESR HaloLock Universal Ring 360. These must-have accessories are available in white, black, and blue. This adhesive magnetic ring sticks to the back of your phone or case, bringing that all-important alignment to Q1 wireless accessories. ESR includes an alignment tool.
Best alignment tool
Spigen offers two versions of its adhesive magnet. There are two options to choose from: the Black version and the Carbon print, both of which come with an EZ Fit alignment frame. Plop it on the back of your phone or case, and you can use any MagSafe device with it.
Best magnet strength
Ringke is everyone's favorite phone case maker, but the brand makes some really awesome accessories too. The universally-applicable Magnetic Plate comes in white and gray and you can apply it with the easy-install kit provided. It's a little bulky, but that magnet is strong!
Knock yourself out with these cool MagSafe accessories
Best grip
The PopSockets Phone Grip with MagSafe Adapter Ring makes it easier to hold your phone while adding a bit of flair. It comes in a variety of transparent, solid, and sheer designs, and it's easy to pop off when you need to charge wirelessly. This version is compatible with both Android and iPhone devices, and a MagSafe adapter is included in the box.
Best wireless charger
The ESR HaloLock Qi2 Mini Wireless Charger is fully Qi2-certified and delivers up to 15W fast charging. It works with both Android and iPhone devices when paired with a MagSafe or Qi-compatible case. This compact charger features strong built-in magnets for reliable alignment and includes a USB-C cable attached.
Best multi-purpose add-on
ESR has one of the best MagSafe accessory lineups out there. The HaloLock 5,000mAh Power Bank Wallet is exactly what it sounds like. You get a 5,000mAh power bank inside a phone stand with a wallet compartment for a few credit cards. As a bonus, ESR also includes a Type-C cable in the box.
Best dash mount
The Spigen OneTap Magnetic Car Mount sticks securely to your dashboard or windshield. It works with any MagSafe-compatible ring or case and includes a harness to manage your charging case. The arm extends for improved reach, and the angle is easily adjustable. You can also pick up an air vent version of this mount.
Best kickstand
This versatile and thin MagSafe accessory from CLCKR comes in black and lavender. The MagSafe Wallet Stand & Grip can hold one or two cards, acts as a kickstand, and also functions as a phone grip.
Best wallet
It might sound unusual, but pairing the Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe on your Android phone actually works well. The wallet comes in a range of stylish colors and uses strong, premium magnets. If the price doesn't bother you, it's a sleek and satisfying add-on.
Best power bank
MagSafe accessories wear many hats, like the Mophie Snap+ Juice Pack Mini. Its name may be a mouthful, but this nifty little 5,000mAh power bank makes life easy. The box includes a C-to-C cable and a "Snap adapter," which is essentially a magnetic ring compatible with any Android phone. This power bank is one of those rare battery packs that officially supports Qi wireless charging.
Best phone holder
There are plenty of adhesive grips out there, but they can't be removed and reattached as easily. Spigen's O-Mag Ring is a magnetic phone holder that you can easily attach and detach with a MagSafe ring for Android devices. Beyond the basic black and white hues, you can also opt for blue or a cool black carbon fiber pattern.
Best desk stand
It's cheap, it's functional, and it's completely adjustable. This DiTouch Magnetic Desk Phone Stand can spin 360 degrees and you can adjust its height too. You can magnetically mount your phone to the mount and tilt it to an ergonomic level.
Best rugged wallet
Pelican's Protector MagSafe Wallet is an IPX4 waterproof MagSafe wallet add-on. It attaches to the magnetic ring on any device and stays securely in place. There's a sturdy latch that secures all your valuable cards and cash safely. The heavy-duty wallet comes in black, desert tan, and olive green.
Best clip-on mount
The OtterBox Car Vent Mount for MagSafe securely holds your phone in both portrait and landscape modes. Just clip it onto your car's AC vent and let it support your Android device. As a bonus, the cool air from the vent can help keep your phone from overheating.
Bring Apple's best feature to your Android phone
We've been hoping to see any of the best Android phone makers steal Apple's MagSafe feature for years now. While Samsung, Google, and other major players in the Android smartphone space haven't yet fulfilled our dreams, accessory makers have stepped in to bridge the gap. So, while we wait for Qi2 to enter the mainstream, you can enjoy all of the best magnetic accessories with a MagSafe adapter.
With a good magnetic ring from trusted brands like ESR or Spigen, you can make almost any MagSafe accessory work with your Android phone. Whether you're using a premium device like the S25 Ultra or a more affordable Pixel 9a, if you want it to stick, just pop a ring on the back.
There are so many amazing MagSafe add-ons available. Items such as wallets, grips, stands, and mounts can be used without a second thought. Be cautious when using wireless chargers and wireless portable chargers, as most of them are designed for iPhones and do not support Android's wireless charging protocols.
We love the PopSockets Phone Grip with MagSafe Adapter Ring because it comes with an Adapter Ring in the box. There are loads of amazing colors and designs available; we love to see them! And, of course, the tops are swappable with any other PopSockets PopGrip top.
For Qi2 wireless charging, we recommend the ESR HaloLock Qi2 Mini Wireless Charger. If you want something to power up your phone on the go, the Mophie Snap+ Juice Pack Mini is an excellent choice for Android users. Mophie includes magnetic rings called Snap adapters with both products, which saves you the time, effort, and money to buy one separately.
MagSafe kickstands and wallets are everywhere these days. ESR's HaloLock 5,000mAh Power Bank Wallet stands out by doubling as a kickstand and portable charger. And if you're feeling bold, you can even attach Apple's MagSafe leather wallet to your S25 Ultra or Pixel 9!
