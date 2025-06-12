What you need to know

Google seems to be working on several Qi 2.2 accessories for the Pixel 10 series, dubbed the “Pixelsnap.”

As the name suggests, Google's next flagship phones could be snapped onto these wireless magnetic chargers.

According to a recent rumor, the accessories allegedly include a magnetic charger, a charger with a stand, and a “Ring Stand.”

Google is allegedly working on bringing magnetic wireless charging support to its next flagship phones — the Pixel 10 series. According to Android Authority, the Google Pixel 10 series may come with Qi 2.2 compatibility. The publication notes that they were able to access "credible marketing materials intended for retailers," which points to Google working on a range of these Qi2 accessories.

The tech giant appears to be referring to this group of accessories as "Pixelsnap" and could end up resembling Apple's MagSafe charging systems. The publication further states that there are supposedly three accessories in the works: a Pixelsnap charger, a Pixelsnap charger with a stand, and a Pixelsnap Ring Stand.

What these accessories would look like remains a mystery; however, there are speculations that the “Pixelsnap Charger” is likely a basic wireless charger, much like the Apple's MagSafe, the “Pixelsnap Charger with Stand” could be an accessory that keeps the phone upright, allowing you to use your phone while its charging, assuming it could look a little like the Pixel stand with Qi2 compatibility.

As for the "Pixelsnap Ring stand," it could be a ring-like charging accessory that could function as a stand as well.

(Image credit: Android Authority)

The website further notes that they were able to spot direct references to the Pixelsnap accessories on a trade database. The entries in the database suggest that Google's Qi 2.2 chargers may be in the works.

Certain terms within the database, like "STN4," could be the codename for the charger, while "MPP" stands for Magnetic Power Profile on a wireless charger, and as for the charging speed, the publication indicates that ike “ConvenientPower CPS4041,” indicate the support for up to 60W charging, which allegedly is a presence of a chip that allows for up to 60W charging.

The website also appears to have spotted hints at potential Pixel 10 colorways, such as “Rock Candy” and “Mist,” as well as black and Porcelain colorways, as seen in the screenshot above.

More evidence of Qi2 on Pixel 10

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

In a subsequent post, Android Headlines seems to have gotten more information on these alleged accessories. The website claims that the Qi2 charger will "look a whole lot like Apple’s own MagSafe charger. While the stand will look like the current Pixel Stand 2, with a slot to slide in the Qi2 charger."

That said, Android Headlines notes that you can only charge the Pixel 10 series wirelessly if you have a case that supports Qi2 and that Google will be making its cases Qi2 compatible. This means the Pixel 10 series might not show up with the magnets on its rear panel, and cannot be charged wirelessly on its own.

Additionally, it states that Google could also sell several Qi2 accessories from the “Made for Google” program to casemakers like Belkin, Bellroy, Spigen, and others, allowing users to choose from a wide range of products. Lastly, the website adds that Google could also be working on a dual-port USB-C charger that supports 45W charging speeds.

It remains unclear whether users can charge only their phones or other Google products, such as Pixel Buds and the Pixel Watch, with the Pixelsnap accessories. While these are still rumors, we expect to get more information on the Pixel 10 series' charging capabilities closer to launch.