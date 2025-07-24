How fast will the Google Pixel 10 charging speed be? Best answer: The Google Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro will support 29W wired charging and 15W wireless charging, per current leaks. Meanwhile, the Pixel 10 Pro XL will charge fastest, supporting 39W wired charging speeds and 15W wireless charging.

Everything to know about the Google Pixel 10's battery and charging specs

Google is set to officially reveal the Pixel 10 series at a Made by Google event on Aug. 20, so we're not far out from learning the devices' battery and charging specs. Until then, rumors and leaks give us a hint about how fast we can expect the Google Pixel 10 lineup to charge. Keep in mind that until they're made official, these figures could change or turn out to be incorrect.

The base-model Pixel 10 will charge at 29W with a cable, according to an Android Headlines report. That's up slightly from the 27W rate supported by the Google Pixel 9. The faster charging speed reportedly coincides with more battery capacity. The upcoming model is said to ship with a 4,970mAh battery, which is an increase of 270mAh compared to the current one.

These same charging speeds are supported by the Google Pixel 10 Pro. The larger and most expensive handset, the Pixel 10 Pro XL, will get the fastest charging speeds. The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL is rumored to charge at up to 39W with a cable. In comparison, the Pixel 9 Pro XL can only hit 37W wired speeds.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

As such, all three models are tipped to gain faster charging speeds, increased by 2W across the board. It's not a major jump, and Pixel phones will still charge slower than other Android phones, like the OnePlus 13. However, it will be a welcome change for Pixel 10 buyers who want even shorter charge times.

Wireless charging is rumored to be standard across the entire Pixel 10 lineup. Every model, from the base Pixel 10 to the flagship Pixel 10 Pro XL, will get Qi2 support and 15W wireless charging speeds. The Pixel Stand 2 is discontinued, so it's unclear whether there will be any first-party accessories capable of charging the Pixel 10 series at faster wireless speeds.

Another unknown quantity is whether Google will embed Qi2 magnets within the Pixel 10 models themselves or pass the buck onto case and accessory makers. Rumors and leaks are trending toward Google fully supporting Qi2 and its Magnetic Power Profile (MPP) on the Pixel 10, but we'll have to wait and see.

The Google Pixel 10 will be revealed Aug. 20, with pre-orders rumored to start that same day.

