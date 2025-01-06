Qi2 will come to more Android phones in 2025 with help from Samsung and Google

What you need to know

Samsung confirms the first Galaxy phones with Qi2 support will launch in 2025.

Google is working with the Wireless Power Consortium to develop Qi v.2.2 with its own fast-charging technology.

The WPC is also introducing a "Qi2 Ready" branding that enables phones and accessories to deliver the Qi2 experience when paired together.

Android fans have long waited for more flagship phones to support Qi2, the wireless charing specification based on MagSafe. Now, the Wireless Power Consortium says that we can expect an "acceleration in Android devices with Qi2 built in during 2025," according to a press release. Two of the most impactful Android brands, Samsung and Google, are buying into the Qi2 spec, which adds 15W wireless charging speeds and magnetic alignment.

"The exceptional Qi2 growth story will continue in 2025," Samsung said in the press release. "You can expect to see Android devices supporting Qi2 from Samsung Galaxy devices in 2025."

This statement hints that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 could be the first set of Galaxy phones to support Qi2 wireless charging and accessories. Previously, Qi2 support on the Galaxy S25 was rumored, and didn't make the cut on the current Galaxy S24 series. Samsung isn't the only phone brand helping bring Qi2 to more Android phones — Google is doing the same, in its own way.

"Google is committed to the Qi2 wireless charging standard and increasing the penetration of Qi2 into Android handsets and other devices," the company said in the press release. "Google is helping to achieve this goal by playing a leading role in the development of the upcoming Qi v2.2 standard, which includes Google's contribution of its own high-power wireless charging technology to WPC."

Notably, Google didn't pledge that future Pixel devices would support Qi2. It merely said that it is committed to the standard and will help develop the next revision of Qi2, known as Qi v2.2. This is quite the reversal from August 2024, when Google told Android Authority (paraphrased) that it saw no tangible benefits to adding Qi2 to the Pixel 9 series compared to Qi.

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

Magnets are required for a phone to support Qi2, which enables precise alignment and connection with Qi2 and MagSafe accessories. This seems to have been a sticking point for Android OEMs, and that's why the Wireless Power Consortium is now offering an alternative. "Qi2 Ready" phones will support Qi2 tech on the inside (like 15W wireless charging) and work with accessories that add magnetic connection on the outside. In approved combinations, the WPC says these Qi2 Ready devices and accessories will deliver the full Qi2 user experience.

To date, most of the 1.5 billion Qi2 devices in the wild are iPhones. However, if Samsung and Google's pledges are any indication, we could see the number of Qi2 Android phones grow in 2025.