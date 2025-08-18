Does the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold support Qi2 magnetic charging? Best answer: It is fully expected that the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold will support Qi2 magnetic charging, as indicated by numerous leaks and rumors.

What we know so far about Qi2 on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold

We are very close to the August 20 launch date set by Google for the Pixel 10 series to make its debut. Even before the release, the leaks and rumors are running amok, revealing every single aspect of the upcoming Pixel 10 devices in exhaustive detail.

Reports were surfacing as early as June regarding Qi2 magnetic charging support on Pixel 10 devices. Android Authority alleged that the entire Pixel 10 lineup would tout Qi 2.2 compatibility, citing marketing materials from credible retailers as their source of this information. In addition to this reveal, Google's official Pixelsnap accessories were also detailed.

Around the same time, Android Headlines also corroborated this story, adding that Pixel 10 users might not be able to use third-party Qi2 accessories with the devices unless they are vetted by the “Made for Google” program.

Leaked image of Pixel 10 showcasing Pixesnap MagSafe-like wireless charging. (Image credit: Evan Blass / X)

Subsequently, in July, another massive Pixel 10 leak hinted at magnetic Qi2 charging support along with camera specs as well as information on the upcoming Pixel Watch 4. Prominent X leakster Evan Blass shared detailed spec sheets on X, revealing key details about all Pixel 10 models. This includes the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro XL Fold.

Interestingly, Blass also shared a picture of what looks like the Pixesnap MagSafe-like wireless charger on the back of what looked like a Pixel 10.

Most recently, another extensive leak by Blass reiterated that the Pixel 10 series will come with Qi2 magnets built in. While most of his reports don't explicitly mention the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Blass did take to X to address the Fold specifically in a separate Tweet.

I can confirm that while the P10PF will indeed be Qi2-compliant, it will not be released until October 9th, alongside the PW4 and PB2a.August 14, 2025

Seeing as the tips from Blass have been very sound in the past, I have faith in the reports and fully believe that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will indeed support Qi2 magnetic charging.

