Does the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold support wireless charging?

What to expect from the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold's battery and charging specs

Samsung just confirmed the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold a few days ago, and Android Central's Harish Jonnalagadda already got the opportunity for a quick hands-on session with the TriFold. The gigantic foldable will serve some serious screen real estate, bringing 10 inches of fabulous AMOLED in a neatly folded form factor.

Thanks to the official press release posted by Samsung, we can confidently say that the Galaxy Z TriFold will boast a 5,600 mAh three-cell battery system. Samsung is pairing this generous battery with 45W fast wired charging via USB-C, and of course, 15W fast wireless charging as well. The Trifold will also support Wireless PowerShare, so users will be able to charge their earbuds or other phones with the Trifold in a pinch.

The other specifications of the device sound mighty powerful, too. Everything from the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset to the 200MP camera sounds incredible. It's a shame that magnetic Qi2 support is missing in action, but hopefully, Samsung will tackle it with the next iteration of the TriFold.

For now, we are excited to see how the U.S. launch of the long-awaited Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold will proceed. The tri-foldable market is very small, and so far, only Huawei has made our jaws drop with its stunning, impossibly thin Mate XT.

Our reviewer Harish Jonnalagadda called the Huawei Mate XT "the most exciting phone" he had used in a long time, so Samsung has some major competition to beat. Can Samsung, a well-established and respected name in the foldables market, knock over Huawei's crown? While Jonnalagadda's hands-on went incredibly well, it's hard to say for sure until the device has been tested in the long run and reviewed in depth. We'll have to wait until Q1 2026 to find out, because that's the tentative launch window of the device.

