A leaked Samsung patent shows off the trickery it might pull with the Galaxy Trifold to squeeze in a larger battery capacity.

The patent documents suggest the device could feature three physical battery components that work in tandem to make up its true capacity, possibly over 5,000mAh.

Recent rumors claim the Galaxy Trifold could be a powerhouse for multitasking, as Samsung might launch it sometime in October.

We're all eagerly awaiting Samsung's first entry into the world of trifolds, and a new report claims to have discovered a patent and a potential revelation.

A report from GalaxyClub (Dutch) claims to have discovered a few patents regarding Samsung's Trifold published on Kipris (via GSMArena). While the rumored design of the Galaxy Trifold is briefly seen in the patent, the real revelation is that Samsung could utilize three batteries, not two. The Dutch publication notes that the patent mentions a battery called "360," which is simply a moniker.

However, that singular "battery" is actually broken up into three parts in the leaked patents.

The patent suggests Samsung will place a battery that contains a portion of the phone's overall capacity in each panel. These are broken down into battery numbers 361 (T1), 362 (T2), and 363 (T3). Per the leaked document, T1 seems to be the smallest battery, as Samsung could have that inside the rear panel, right under the vertical camera array.

For T2, that battery is shown in the center of the main display when opened. It seems that T2 is the largest of them, as T3, placed in the cover display, is between them all in size. It's not a "strange" change, considering the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has a split battery, and the Mate XT, Samsung's future competition, features one battery, too. Though that battery is quite thin as it is. However, this could be because Samsung wants to raise its battery capacity while maintaining as thin a frame as possible.

Rumors allege the Galaxy Trifold could rock a 5,000mAh battery capacity or higher, and this could be how it gets it done.

Samsung enters the chat

(Image credit: Kipris)

We've been hearing rumors—waiting, too—for Samsung's first Trifold, and that seems to finally be a possibility this year. A report in September claimed Samsung was looking at a potential simultaneous launch of its Galaxy Trifold that would bring the phone to its South Korean and U.S. consumers. The device is rumored to feature a U-shape hinge design to further enhance its longevity and protect its displays.

Moreover, a titanium frame could help create a little more durable device. The Trifold's alleged internal specs state we could see 16GB of RAM. A few reports, even some from this summer, said the device was going to launch during a September Unpacked, but that never happened. Instead, the phone's now been rumored to launch with Samsung's XR headset in October.

As far as some more exciting features, an animation leak concerned the Trifold, showing off the purported multitasking power of the phone. It looks like Samsung really wants to appeal to those looking to get work done, or chill out with a game and YouTube videos at the same time.