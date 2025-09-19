Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

Samsung's Trifold phone may debut simultaneously in the U.S. and South Korea, breaking traditional launch patterns.

Upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event rumored to unveil the Galaxy Z TriFold and innovative XR headset this September.

Trifold's unique design includes a U-shaped fold, titanium frame, and high-end specs like 16GB of RAM.

Samsung's Trifold has been in the news lately and for all the right reasons. Now, according to a recent report, Samsung will be bringing this new form factor to the U.S. market. A "person familiar with the company's plans" told CNN that the U.S. has been a part of their launch discussions.

Samsung was rumored to launch its Trifold phone only in South Korea first, before expanding it across other regions based on how the phone fares in the domestic market. The company has historically introduced new devices, such as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 special edition, or an experimental device in limited markets like South Korea and China, before a wider release.

However, it could be switching things up with the Trifold by simultaneously launching it in both its home market and the U.S., rather than staggering the release.

(Image credit: @TechHighest / X)

Previous launch rumors about the "Galaxy Z TriFold" suggest that Samsung is planning to host another Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea on September 29 to introduce some new devices. The leak claims that Samsung will also launch its first-ever XR headset (codenamed Project Moohan) and its first pair of AI glasses, reportedly called Galaxy Glasses, during the event.

As for launching the TriFold in the U.S., Samsung could be trying to one-up Apple, as it is yet to launch a foldable, while this Korean OEM is ready to bring out a device that folds not just once, but inward from both sides, and not bringing it to a wider market would be a shame.

We haven't seen official renders or even leaks of the Galaxy Z TriFold; however, animation videos have been popping up quite a bit. The recent one shows the device sporting a U-shaped fold, all but confirming that Samsung’s Trifold features a central cover display flanked by two panels that fold around it. The animation also shows another interesting detail about the alleged cameras on the device, which lets you shoot selfies with the main rear cameras.

In terms of design, it is said to sport a titanium frame, 16GB of RAM, and a Snapdragon chipset, and without a doubt, it will come with a hefty price tag. We are still seeing conflicting launch details, with some suggesting the end of this month, while others say the trifold will arrive only in 2026.