What you need to know

Samsung may unveil the Galaxy Z TriFold, XR headset, and Galaxy Glasses on Sept 29, 2025.

The Galaxy Z TriFold could cost ~$2,930, making it Samsung's priciest foldable yet.

Samsung's XR headset may be called Galaxy XR and launch with a ~$2,000 price tag.

2025 seems to be the year of Samsung's foldable phones. We just got the new Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, accompanied by the affordable Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, but it looks like Samsung isn't stopping there. Rumors of a Huawei Mate XT–like trifolding phone from Samsung have circulated for some time, and it seems like it's finally happening this month.

According to reliable leaker Ice Universe, Samsung is planning to host a Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea on September 29, 2025, to introduce some new devices. The leaker claims this is where Samsung will officially debut the Galaxy Z TriFold, along with its first-ever XR headset (codenamed Project Moohan) and its first pair of AI glasses, reportedly called Galaxy Glasses.

Samsung had previously confirmed it would launch the XR headset and trifolding smartphone this year, but we didn't know the exact date. If the rumor is accurate, we could be getting the new devices in just a few weeks.

Moreover, this could be a significant milestone for Samsung, as the brand would be launching three new devices in new categories for the first time.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold could be here before you know it

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

We haven't seen renders or leaked images of the Samsung trifolding phone yet, but previous leaks and One UI animations have given us hints of what to expect. Reportedly, Samsung's trifolding phone will feature dual hinges similar to Huawei's Mate XT, with three equal folding parts (hence the name "TriFold") and a rear camera layout resembling the Galaxy Z Fold 7's vertically arranged design.

Leaks also suggest the Galaxy Z TriFold won't come cheap, with rumored pricing upwards of 4 million Korean won (~$2,930). This isn't surprising given the complex build and the fact that the Z Fold 7 already approaches the $2,000 mark.

As for other devices, Samsung's XR headset, likely called Galaxy XR, will also be pricey, with rumors suggesting around $2,000. We don't yet know if either device will launch globally, but we hope Samsung brings them to the States.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Thankfully, we don't have to wait much longer as the next Galaxy Unpacked seems just four weeks away. Samsung hasn't officially confirmed the date yet, apart from saying the devices are coming, but we expect the brand to announce it soon.