This could be your best look yet at Samsung's new Galaxy Z trifold

What you need to know

Samsung Galaxy Z Trifold leaks again, showcasing its anticipated design and features

Video reveals a 6.5-inch folded display, expanding to 10 inches when opened, but with thick bezels.

Trifold's sleek design mirrors Galaxy Z Fold 7, though launch may not include the U.S. market.

Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Samsung lifted the veil on its much-awaited tri-folding phone, the Galaxy Z Trifold (rumored to be called), earlier last week, and now more information about this device seems to be surfacing. While the images shown off at the APAC Summit in South Korea gave us a view of the trifold from afar, considering no one was allowed to hold the device.

However, a new video has emerged, giving us a closer and more detailed look at the Galaxy Z Trifold (as spotted by 9to5Google). In the video, the presenter goes over the various visible phone specs.

(Image credit: SBS News)

Speaking about the display, and according to auto-translated captions, the video states that when folded, the trifold could have a 6.5-inch display like a regular smartphone; however, when unfolded, it will feature a 10-inch display. The video also reveals that the display's bezels appear thick, which could limit usable screen space.

Moving on, while we don't know the exact dimensions of the phone as yet, it is reportedly as sleek as the Galaxy Z Fold 7 when opened up, though it appears notably wide when folded.

삼성 트라이폴드 실물 최초 공개! 애플은 한번도 못한 걸 삼성은 두번을 하네ㅋㅋ / 오목교 전자상가 - YouTube Watch On

Furthermore, we get a good look at the hinges of the device that are placed on both sides of the display, and the presenter also notes that the left one is wider than the right hinge.

You can also see that the camera placement of the trifold is similar to that of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, as the lenses are placed vertically on an elevated camera bump with the flash off to the side. This suggests Samsung could be maintaining a consistent design across its upcoming product line.

The device in question also has its volume rockers and power button on the right side of the phone, with the power button supposedly showcasing a fingerprint scanner.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While Samsung has kept things under wraps for this part of the globe, rumor has it that the trifold may not even launch in the U.S., considering it might show up with an exorbitant price tag, which, according to Android Central's Senior Editor, Jerry Hildenbrand, is a smart move by Samsung.