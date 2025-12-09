Motorola's CES invite screams a Moto-Fold could be in the works

What you need to know

Motorola teases a new foldable device with CES invite and unique lamp design

The invitation hints at a book-style foldable smartphone debuting on January 6, 2026

Wooden elements and innovative materials suggest a fresh approach in Motorola's upcoming flagship

Motorola seems to be working on something super exciting, and we think it might be hinting at its next major form factor with its CES invite. Android Central's Senior Editor, Nicholas Sutrich, got a package from Motorola earlier this week, and the box had an invite to its CES display, plus a wooden flip book that opens and folds into a lamp, with a dim red light.

According to Sutrich, the lamp features a magnetic clasp that keeps it fully open and folded backward. This package did give us a peek into what Motorola could have in store at CES, a possible new flagship device that could look a lot like a book-style foldable, much like the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich/ Android Central)

Now hear us out, there were several clues within the package that just screamed that this new form factor could be in the works. The most obvious indication is within the invite itself, which states, "We're getting ready to unfold a new perspective at Lenovo Tech World, set to take place on January 6." The emphasis on "unfold" caught our attention, given that Motorola's current foldable phones are all Flip-style devices.

The mysterious device also might feature a wooden finish, suggested by the wooden cover of the foldable lamp. It also has the Motorola "M" logo engraved on it, with the line "every fold reveals a possibility."

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich/ Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich/ Android Central) (Image credit: Nick Sutrich/Android Central)

Considering, Motorola is the only company that likes to experiment with unique materials such as bamboo, teak, ebony, and walnut wood in its smartphone designs, since the Moto X days (starting around 2013-2014), where the company allowed users to completely customize their devices. And more recently, with its Motorola Razr 2025, Mountain Trail edition, which featured thin wood inlay.

The lamp's mechanism is such that it unfolds end-to-end, with its pages illuminated in a red hue; however, it remains unclear whether the mysterious foldable device will operate in a similar fashion, which only time will tell. Until then, we're just letting our imaginations run wild about the kind of device Motorola is cooking up for us, set to be unveiled on January 6, 2026.