What you need to know

A new Motorola patent for a Razr was reportedly discovered this week, which spotlight a potential future foldable design.

The alleged design radically changes the Razr we know, altering its square cover display with a circular one; however, there are three lens vertically present.

Motorola launched a trio of Razrs earlier this year, reaching an Ultra model.

Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Motorola's Razr has gained traction in recent years, but a new leak claims the company might change up one of its highlight features.

A post by XpertPick highlights the purported appearance of a new Motorola patent for an alleged future Razr model in the WIPO database (via Android Headlines). There are two significant changes with this alleged Moto foldable, and both concern its external appearance. The biggest change, according to the uploaded WIPO illustrations, is the Razr's cover display, which is no longer square.

The drawings in question claim that this particular Razr foldable may not feature a squared cover display, but rather a circular one, centered, and against its right side frame.

It's difficult to discern in the imagery, but it seems that this circular cover display won't be as immersive as one would like. There appears to be a thick border (bezel, if you will) around its circumference. The next supposed change deals with the phone's camera array, which tacks on one more lens for a triple, vertical array.

It's hard to fathom Motorola switching up its design like this, especially after the traction the Razr series has gained with this large cover display (across its base and Ultra models, too). It's worth taking such a leak like this with a grain of salt, as this may not come to pass.

However, as the publication theorizes, this design could be for an alternative, perhaps even "cheaper" Razr in the future.

For now, don't hold your breath

(Image credit: XpertPick)

If we walk back time a little to earlier this year, when the 2025 Motorola Razr trio launched, it'd become evident the alleged design and what we have conflict. The company revealed a Razr, Razr Plus, and Razr Ultra, each with an immersive cover display that spans the majority of its external top. It allows users to have a wide array of functions without opening their phones, like watching YouTube videos, texting, and more.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If we're chasing the more "affordable" angle with the alleged patent discovery, seeing it as an outside variant could be viable. The smaller, circular display wouldn't be as useful as what would be the flagship's cover, but there might be some potential there.

We'll have to see what Motorola leans toward next year, as it has been pushing and focusing on its foldables even more, advancing its hardware and AI capabilities.

On a shimmering note, Motorola's Razr 2025 had a collab with Swarovski crystals in August, bringing a fashion-forward, glimmering design.