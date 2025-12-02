What you need to know

A recent leak claims that Motorola is preparing yet another Swarovski Crystal collaboration for its Edge 70.

The device was rumored to featured roughly 14 crystals on its quilted back, as well as a special Pantone "Cloud Dancer" Color of the Year for 2026.

Motorola has announced new Pantone colors for the following year twice now in December; however, its latest Swarovski collab was in August with the Razr 2025 and Buds Loop.

A leak about what Motorola could have in its pipeline suggests owners (or interested parties) of its recent smartphone might get blinded by some stunning crystals.

Over the holiday weekend, X tipster Evan Blass posted a snapshot of an alleged advertisement for Motorola's Edge 70 with a crystalized design (via Gizmochina). From the tipster's post, it seems that Motorola is preparing another collaboration with Swarovski Crystals. The alleged rendering suggests the Edge 70 could rock an all-white design with several crystals dotting its quilt-like back panel.

As the publication also notes, the image suggests that there will be 14 crystals dotting the device, adding to its shimmering appearance.

This rumored all-white design is complemented in the leak by the phone's silver frame and square camera housing. The device isn't rumored to arrive any differently than what the original Edge 70 launch provided, which isn't uncommon when compared to previous collaborations. The phone is expected to retain its rounded corners, three 50MP cameras, and more.

However, this all-white color scheme, according to Blass, is the Pantone Color of the Year for 2026 called "Cloud Dancer." Considering this additional rumor, perhaps we can look at Motorola's past to gauge when we might see this announced.

From just Peachy to a smooth Mocha

Motorola often dips into the Pantone Color of the Year, which is always in preparation for the coming year, like its Peach Fuzz Razr. In 2023, the company announced its Peach Fuzz Moto Razr for 2024, acting as Pantone's Color of the Year. The main takeaway here is that the company did so quite early in December, specifically on December 7, 2023. Another example is the Color of the Year for 2025, Mocha, for the Razr Plus (2024) and the Edge 50 Neo.

The color was actually called Mocha Mousse. It bathed both devices in a rich and decadent mocha shade.

For the past two years, Motorola has announced its devices with a new Pantone shade late in the year, in December, and this rumor for the Edge 70 claims it could merge that and a Swarovski Crystal collab into one. Maybe we're looking at a December reveal this time around, too, but we'll have to wait and see.

Motorola already had one Swarovski collaboration earlier this year with the Razr 2025. The foldable featured "35 precisely hand-positioned Swarovski crystals" on its quilted design, alongside a special Pantone Ice Melt color. This collaboration also included the company's Buds Loop earbuds.