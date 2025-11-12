No way! This 2023 Motorola phone was absolutely iconic, and now it's 50% OFF ahead of Black Friday

Black Friday usually comes with some of the best phone deals each year, but sometimes retailers also go big before the sales event. For instance, ahead of this year's Black Friday, Best Buy is offering up to $500 off the 512GB version of the Motorola Edge Plus (2023) when buyers let the retailer connect it to a carrier, or $400 off when they do it themselves.

We lauded the Motorola Edge Plus (2023) upon its release for its design and functionality, and it definitely served as the best flagship phone Motorola had released in several years. While there are now two newer versions of the device, this particular deal is for the larger 512GB version of the phone, and it's hard to beat that or its other features at this price point.

Motorola launched the 2023 Edge Plus with one of the industry's most eye-friendly displays and powerful performance. Despite being from a couple of years ago, buyers will get four years of software updates, meaning that there is some level of future-proofing baked into the older phone.

To be sure, newer versions of the Motorola Edge Plus have built on this phone's success as a 2023 flagship, though they've also built this into the price tag, which is why many find deals on older phones like these preferable to going with newer ones.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a capable Motorola phone this Black Friday and you don't mind going with an older model to save some extra money; battery life is a major selling point for you when it comes to buying a phone; you need something with smooth, quick performance, even when gaming or performing other power-intensive activities.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd prefer to upgrade to the 2024 or 2025 versions of the Motorola Edge Plus, and you have the budget to spend more on a phone; you need a phone with a telephoto lens that has more than 2x zoom; you don't need 512GB of storage and you'd rather go with a newer phone with less storage capacity.

The 2023 Motorola Edge Plus was easily one of the best Motorola phones available when it was released. And while there are more than a few new phones on the block, price cuts like these highlight how consumers may stand to save a lot of money without compromising quality, just by going with an old device.

The 2023 Edge Plus features a roughly two-day battery life,