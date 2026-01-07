Qira is Motorola and Lenovo’s big swing at hands-free, always-on AI

What you need to know

Lenovo and Motorola are moving beyond simple chatbots with Qira, a personal ambient ntelligence that lives at the system level rather than inside a specific app.

Unlike current assistants that live on one device, Qira creates a single, continuous experience that moves with you across PCs, tablets, smartphones, and wearables.

Qira hits select Lenovo devices in Q1 2026, with support for Motorola smartphones rolling out afterward via over-the-air updates.

Motorola and Lenovo think app-based AI is already old news. At CES 2026, they demonstrated this by launching Qira, a system-level intelligence that works across all your devices rather than being limited to a single app. Motorola also teased something even more ambitious: a wearable AI companion that works on its own, without your phone.

Lenovo calls this idea personal ambient intelligence, and Qira is the first real example of it. Instead of being a chatbot you only use when you think of it, Qira is built right into Lenovo and Motorola devices. It learns your habits, understands context, and helps you with tasks without needing you to manage it all the time.

This shift may seem small, but it matters. Qira works across phones, PCs, tablets, and wearables as one system, so you can move smoothly from one device to another. You can say “Hey, Qira,” tap a button, or press a key to use it. If you don’t need it, it stays out of the way.