What you need to know

Motorola revealed the Pen Ultra, a convenient stylus accessory for its first Razr Fold for users jotting down notes, sketching, and more.

The CES 2026 reveals also include a Moto Watch (2026), which has partnered with Polar for fitness features, and a Moto Tag 2.

The Pen Ultra will debut in North America "in the coming months," as well as the Tag 2; however, the Watch hits the market on January 22 in the U.S.

If you thought Motorola was staying quiet this CES, think again, as the company reveals a new accessory for its first Razr Fold.

Motorola announced the launch of the Pen Ultra, a stylus meant to accompany its first Razr Fold via a CES 2026 press release. The company touts the stylus as a "natural extension" of one's hand. If you're one to sketch, the Pen Ultra delivers several features that artists can lean on, like its pressure sensitivity. This feature reflects your touch, similar to if you're pressing harder on your pen or pencil in real life. Moreover, users will find that tilting the pen will affect their shading and texture.

Motorola built in some protections for its Pen Ultra, stating that users who may rest their hand on their device while drawing won't have their artwork ruined, thanks to its palm-rejection technology.

If you're jotting down notes, users can document those thoughts, as well as "smart features to transform text or images."

(Image credit: Motorola)

Another key feature you'll find with the Pen Ultra is the "quick access toolbar." Pretty self-explanatory; however, Motorola states this bar lets users customize their pen to their liking. Users can select from a range of brushes before/during sketching and magnify their screen to add those finer details.

Elsewhere, you'll find features such as Quick Clip for highlighting content, Speed Share, Sketch to Image, and Circle to Search from Google. Motorola's Pen Ultra is a standalone accessory, meaning it will be delivered with a carrying case and a "total battery backup." Motorola claims the pen can last all day.

The Moto Pen Ultra is slated to debut in the North American market "in the coming months." Motorola states it will provide additional details during that time.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Moto Watch, 2026 edition

(Image credit: Motorola)

Motorola's announcement trifecta includes a new Watch, but this one features its first partnership with Polar.

Polar is a company that excels at wearable sports and fitness technology, which gives us an inkling into where Motorola wants to lean with the Watch this year. With a round 47mm watch face, the newest Moto Watch features a 13-day battery life (depending on usage). This face is set upon a sand-blasted aluminum frame with a stainless steel crown.

Inside the device, users will find a "personal wellness companion" that is capable of logging steps, helping you manage your stress, and providing insights to understand your sleep quality. Polar's involvement is stated to "offer users deep health insights and wellness tracking solutions." Users can log their calories, track workouts (Activity Score, Activity Goal), and more.

The Moto Watch monitors your heart rate, blood oxygen, and delivers options to set/customize goals and more.

A hands-free experience greets the Moto Watch this new year with a built-in mic and speaker system. Not only does this help with its AI software, but users can take calls and receive audio notifications whenever they're not near their phone, good for those cooking or cleaning around the house.

The Moto Watch with a PANTONE Volcanic Ash band will be available on motorola.com on January 22 in the U.S.

Tag (2), you're it — and a Sound Flow, too!