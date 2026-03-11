Samsung already nuked the only cool thing about the Galaxy S26’s AI

Click for next article

Samsung’s first software update for the Galaxy S26 series removed the “Hey Plex” wake phrase that activated the Perplexity AI assistant hands-free.

Without the “Hey Plex detection” toggle in settings, users now have to open Perplexity manually or use the side button.

Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas confirmed the command will return as “Hey Perplexity.”

Samsung’s newest flagship phones just lost a feature they launched with, but this change could point to something bigger for the future of AI on Galaxy devices.

When Samsung launched the Galaxy S26 lineup earlier this year, it highlighted its growing AI ecosystem. In addition to Bixby and Google’s Gemini, the company introduced a third assistant called Perplexity AI.

A key feature of this integration was a new wake phrase. Instead of pressing buttons or opening apps, you could simply say “Hey Plex” and the Perplexity assistant would appear right away, even if the screen was off.

Android Central's Take Samsung’s quick removal of “Hey Plex” after launch suggests the feature may not have been fully prepared. While switching to “Hey Perplexity” could strengthen branding, the sudden change may create a perception that the rollout lacked planning.

Now, that feature has suddenly disappeared. According to SamMobile, after the first Galaxy S26 software update, the “Hey Plex detection” option was removed from the Perplexity app’s settings. Without that toggle, the voice command no longer launches the assistant.

For now, Galaxy S26 users have two hands-free assistants. Perplexity still works on the device, but you have to launch it manually, either with the side button or by opening the app.

Why Samsung removed it

Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas confirmed on X that the wake phrase is not being removed; it is just changing. Instead of “Hey Plex,” the command will become “Hey Perplexity.”

This means the voice activation feature is temporarily disabled while Samsung and Perplexity switch to the new wake word.

Neither company has given a detailed explanation, but the shorter “Hey Plex” phrase might overlap with other brands or products that use the same name. Switching to the full “Perplexity” name could help avoid confusion and make the assistant’s identity clearer.

Android Central's Take For now, this is a good example of how things work behind the scenes in the AI world. Rollouts are rarely perfect, wake words change, and sometimes a feature you expected disappears, only to come back with a better name. Your S26 is still a powerful phone, and when "Hey Perplexity" goes live, you’ll have one of the most versatile AI setups on any smartphone.

With the Galaxy S26, Samsung is focusing on a multi-assistant setup instead of just one AI. Users can switch between assistants based on their needs, like using Gemini for Google-powered questions, Bixby for device controls, or Perplexity for research-style answers from the web.

Perplexity is also more deeply integrated into Samsung’s ecosystem. It can work with apps like Samsung Notes, Calendar, and Reminders, so users can pull information from these apps or save answers directly to them.

Right now, Galaxy S26 owners need to launch Perplexity manually. Once the new wake phrase is available, voice access should come back with the “Hey Perplexity” command.