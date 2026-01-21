Samsung may have accidentally confirmed a Perplexity-powered Bixby

What you need to know

Samsung has accidentally confirmed that a much more capable, Perplexity-powered Bixby is coming with One UI 8.5.

The upgraded Bixby will work as a conversational assistant that understands intent, not just exact voice commands.

With Perplexity integration, Bixby will be able to perform real-time web searches and show results directly.

The new Bixby is expected to launch with One UI 8.5, likely alongside the Galaxy S26 series next month.

Samsung may have accidentally confirmed that a much more powerful version of Bixby is coming with One UI 8.5, and it looks like it will be powered by Perplexity for answering complex questions.

Until now, Samsung has largely relied on Google Gemini for its Galaxy AI features and as the primary assistant on its flagship phones. While Bixby has continued to exist alongside it, Samsung has never really given it a meaningful upgrade, leaving it feeling more like a basic smart assistant. That appears to be changing with One UI 8.5.

Samsung briefly published an announcement confirming that Bixby will be upgraded into a conversational device agent that uses Perplexity to handle more complex queries. The announcement was quickly taken down, but not before it was spotted by