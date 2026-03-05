What you need to know

Samsung announced that it's rolling out medication coupons in the Health app, which works in tandem with its Wallet app.

Users tracking medications may notice a discount for a prescription they will need, an item that can ported into Wallet for payment at a lower cost.

Samsung Health's recent updates include partnering with medical companies to improve its health records feature and medication tracking.

Samsung announced a new feature that's rolling out this week that aims to bring its Health and Wallet apps together to benefit the user.

In a press release, Samsung states that its Health and Wallet apps will soon work together to help consumers save money on prescriptions. The post states this feature will be housed within the Medications Tracker in the Health app. From there, users can "monitor prescriptions, search for discounts at over 70,000 pharmacies." Samsung warns that this pharmacy count hinges on the number of places that actually participate.

Android Central's Take People need medication for a range of things, and there are times when this can get quite daunting. I've had to help others keep track of their medication. Purchasing them is a totally different conversation. Discounts are rare. However, if Samsung can consistently track those down and surface them for consumers, that might work wonders for people.

Regardless, once the coupons appear, and it's for a pharmacy near you, users can save that coupon to Wallet. Consumers moving to checkout will see their medication's coupon there, and they can quickly select it before completing the transaction.

Samsung didn't state when users can see coupons for medications appear in its Health app. However, since its announcement has been posted, it's likely we can expect to begin seeing it late this week and throughout March.

Tracking medication

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung mentioned the ability for users to track their medications in its Health app, which is a feature it added a few years back. The feature, simply called Medications, gives users the ability to manage everything from prescriptions they've been given to the over-the-counter stuff. More importantly, managing is nothing without useful alerts, which is another aspect of this. Users can customize them while also viewing detailed information about what they're taking.

Android Central's Take It's a whole process trying to get involved with your health records and everything in between. If you take into account the visit itself, the talk with the doctor, then the end result, you're probably drained. In my experience, I've seen people tired and completely against trying to read or understand what the hell that stuff is—it's just too many papers. I can appreciate where Samsung has pushed its Health app. It's been positioned as an app that's useful and easy to manage, as it contains everything important without too much fluff.

Samsung then moved to improve the availability of its medication tracker, alongside other updates for health records and meal logging. The company said it partnered with health companies to get this done, and in a way that's meaningful to the user. For health records, the company partnered with b.well Connected Health. This is where users who opt into this feature will see their data stored. This lets you view lab records, medical records, and more in the Health app.