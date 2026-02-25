What you need to know

A report during Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event claims the company will offer device replacements for its Care Plus subscribers.

This support could begin with the Galaxy S26 series; however, this same report adds that it's a U.K. exclusive feature.

Samsung Care Plus has recently brought two big upgrades for users: unlimited battery and screen repairs.

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked is still going strong, but there's some news about its Care Program that consumers might benefit from.

As the event was underway, a post by Android Authority reports that Samsung's Care Plus program is changing for the better, at least in one market. According to the publication, Samsung Care Plus is making a move to offer full device replacements within "48 hours" of you getting in contact with its representatives. It adds that this new mentality will begin with the Galaxy S26 series; however, this is seemingly restricted to the U.K.

While full device replacements if your Galaxy S26 has received critical damage, the post adds there's more on the way. Details are reportedly a little hazy, but "existing" Samsung Care Plus program members might be in line to receive "new benefits" sometime this year.

There was no confirmation or teaser given as to whether or not U.S. consumers, or consumers in other regions, will see similar device replacement support from Samsung Care Plus. Perhaps Samsung will state more later this year. Older devices are expected to get this same treatment through Care Plus, but the S26 is first in line.

Truly, Care Plus

Samsung Care Plus has been slowly reworking its structure by delivering more to its users. One of its major additions was unlimited battery repair support; however, there was a catch with this. Samsung informed users that they must adhere to the criteria: no "additional damage" to their battery should be present, and their device must still be covered. If you meet these, then you're good. Samsung stated that it would replace your phone's battery if its capacity drops under 79%.

Early last year (and kind of on theme with today), Samsung announced that its Care Plus users with Theft & Loss will gain unlimited, free screen repairs. You can walk-in or mail-in your eligible device for the free repair. This was started with the Galaxy S25 last January when the series launched.

Android Central's Take

An addition like this to Samsung Care Plus—especially seeing as the Galaxy S26 was just revealed—might make the choice easy for consumers. I for one am incredibly tempted, though there's the issue of its reported U.K. exclusivity that's hopefully only for now. Either way, just the sound of this addition feels like a safety net. If your device receive critical damage, Care Plus will help. It's a service that might even make people think about grabbing it (like me), instead of skipping over it (also me).