I wouldn't mind this: Samsung wants you to try your luck at winning a Galaxy S26 Ultra

Click for next article

What you need to know

Samsung Electronics launched an exclusive rewards program for Galaxy Store users in the United States.

The new Benefits tab provides access to daily rewards, coupons, and chances to win various Samsung devices.

Users can compete in the Monthly Mega Sweepstakes for March to win a new Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Participation in the promotional program is free and available now to all flagship Galaxy device owners.

Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra is one of the hottest phones around right now, and the company is giving users a chance to win one for free.

Samsung today introduced a new rewards program exclusive to the Galaxy Store, its own app marketplace in the U.S. The Galaxy Store will now offer a new gamified rewards experience where users can earn coupons, digital gift cards, and even high-value prizes like the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

These rewards will be available through a new 'Benefits' tab inside the Galaxy Store. All users need to do is complete daily activities, such as exploring highlighted apps and games in the store, which will earn them Gems. Those Gems can then be redeemed for Galaxy Store coupons and Samsung.com digital gift cards.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung says the company will be giving away rewards daily, weekly, and monthly. The Monthly Mega Sweepstakes prize for this month is the Galaxy S26 Ultra. As for weekly prizes, Samsung is currently offering devices like the Galaxy A17 and the Galaxy Tab A11+. The company says these rewards will be refreshed every month.

Participation in the program is free for all Galaxy users, whether they own a budget Galaxy phone or a flagship model. However, it is only available in the U.S. for now.

Samsung has not confirmed how many Galaxy S26 Ultra units it is giving away, but we would assume it is limited. Still, it's a nice opportunity to win the company's latest flagship phone.

Android Central's Take

It's nice to see Samsung giving users a chance to win the Galaxy S26 Ultra for free, even though the program is limited to the U.S. It seems Samsung is trying to remind users that there is an alternative app store on Galaxy phones, besides the Google Play Store.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That'd also make sense at a time when Samsung seems to be gradually reducing its dependence on Google, especially with Perplexity now helping power the new version of Bixby on the Galaxy S26 series, and not just Gemini.