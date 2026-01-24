What you need to know

Rumors claim that Samsung's next Galaxy S series could receive access to Google's Pixel-exclusive Scam Detection for calls.

A tipster allegedly discovered Samsung's Galaxy S26 series codenames in the code following a recent Phone app by Google update.

Scam Detection launched last March, with Google stating its on-device AI would monitor "conversation patterns" to alert users about risk of scam.

In the long list of Galaxy S26 rumors, a new report claims Samsung could receive access to a call feature that's currently a Pixel exclusive.

Tipster AssembleDebug, with Android Authority, alleges that Google's Pixel-exclusive Scam Detection tool is headed to Samsung's Galaxy S26 series. This feature utilizes Gemini on Pixels, which is an AI that Samsung has pushed on its devices, like the Galaxy S25, when users turn on the phone for the first time.

Gemini's involvement is expected to continue; however, the highlight of this rumor concerns codenames the tipster spotted in Google's code. Allegedly, a recent update for the Phone app by Google provided glimpses into the devices to receive Scam Detection. The tipster states they discovered the following codenames: SM-S942, SM-S947, and SM-S948.

If you were to dig back into older Galaxy S26 leaks, these codenames reference the base, Plus, and Ultra models. The discovery of these device names here seems to suggest that Google is preparing a formal rollout of Scam Detection for the Galaxy S26 series. The tipster's rumor adds that the upcoming Samsung devices could contain this feature right out of the box, available to users immediately.

If this is true, then the publication theorizes that Samsung's next flagships could feature Google's Phone app by default.

Samsung's getting in on it

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Google's Scam Detection arrived for Pixels as we approached springtime last year. Wrapped in its huge March feature drop, Scam Detection (which had a series of rumors) delivered alerts for texts and calls for Pixel phones. The feature leveraged a Pixel phone's on-device AI (Gemini) to "flag text patterns commonly associated with scams." Moreover, for calls, the AI would monitor "conversation patterns" to determine if you might be at risk of a scam.

Since this rumor is focusing on the calling aspect, it's likely (if true) that the Galaxy S26 would see a similar approach to guarding against scam calls.