Google's new feature drop brings killer features including scam detection and loss of pulse

Google's March feature drop is here, bringing scam detection alerts for texts and calls to Pixel users.

The Pixel Watch 3 will receive its Loss of Pulse detection feature by the "end of March," but users should soon receive its Menstrual Cycle tracking and prediction.

The feature drop expands Find My Device app's usefulness for locations while users on Verizon and T-Mobile see a Satellite SOS expansion.

March is here, and so is Google's expected feature drop for Pixels and Pixel Watches for all eligible users.

The year's first feature drop brings a load of new Pixel features, beginning with AI-powered scam detection. In a press release, Google informs Pixel 6 and newer devices are receiving suspicious text alerts. The company says these devices will leverage on-device AI to "flag text patterns commonly associated with scams." The post states these safety measures should help protect users from having their personal information fall into the hands of wrongdoers.

Similarly, Pixel 9 devices in the U.S. are picking up the same scam protection measures for calls in the U.S. Google says its on-device AI will monitor for "conversation patterns" that scammers typically use to safeguard you and your information. Like texting, this feature is hitting Pixel 9 devices today (Mar. 4).

Google's Find My Device app now lets users share their location with "trusted contacts." Dubbed "Live Location," users can show where they are with a contact who can view it on a map from their phone or tablet.

Pixel Fold users are getting a small update, which brings video recording support to Dual Screen. Google states users can now utilize the phone's cover display to view what's being recorded. Elsewhere, Pixel 9 Pro Fold owners grab Add Me for Dual Screen, the AI-powered feature that lets you smartly edit yourself or others into a group photo.

Meanwhile, Pixel 9 devices receive gain support for multiple cameras for streaming. Google states you can "Connect your Pixel phone with a GoPro or other Pixel phone camera, and use popular social apps to stream from different angles."

Satellite communication capabilities are being expanded in March, with Google stating its Pixel Satellite SOS is arriving in EMEA, Canada, and more for the Pixel 9. This lets users who've gone out of cell service range to remain connected with family and the world around them. Google states users should understand that this is arriving in beta, so there may be issues.

Pixel 9 series users are also getting in on satellite messaging via Verizon and T-Mobile.

Google's AI software Gemini is coming to two new countries: Japan and Germany. The post states both areas can enjoy Pixel Screenshots, Pixel Studio, Pixel AI Weather, and more through the Pixel 9 series.

More for your Pixel Watch

Google's Pixel Watch isn't being ignored this month as leading off the March feature drop is the arrival of its Loss of Pulse detection. It was recently reported that the FDA had signaled its approval of Google's new life emergency feature which, according to the company, will begin rolling out in the U.S. "by the end of March."

Google reiterates this approval, stating it has "received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for our Loss of Pulse Detection feature starting with Pixel Watch 3." If your Pixel Watch 3 cannot detect your heart beat anymore, it will automatically call emergency services if it's unable to reach you first.

Another major addition is Menstrual Cycle tracking on the Pixel Watch 3. Users can now log their period, view cycle status, or see a prediction about the next one from the Watch 3.

All Pixel Watches are picking up better step accuracy. Google states its wearables will now better detect when you've "deviated" from your typical walking patterns to avoid a miscount. It hopes this can better aid users trying to hit their walking goals and see more reliable daily insights.

Specifically for the Pixel Watch 2 and 3, Google is rolling out Auto Bedtime mode. Through this, the previously mentioned devices will try and detect when you've fallen asleep and "turn off your watch face and disable notifications to minimize distractions." Pixel Watches are also receiving new media playback control actions such as fast forward, rewind, playback speed, and playback queue controls.

Lastly, the Pixel Recorder app's auto-transcribe function is hitting Pixel 6 and newer phones, as well as Google's Pixel Watches and Tablets.