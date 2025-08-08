Will the Google Pixel Watch 4 support Qi wireless charging? Best answer: All signs point to Google ditching the Pixel Watch 3's pin charger for a new side-mounted charging system, one that would still require a proprietary charging mount instead of a universal Qi charger. Other leaks point to the Pixel 10 adding Qi2 magnetic charging support, so it's clear that the Google hardware team recognizes the charging standard's appeal to consumers. But Google may not have been able to fit a Qi-compatible magnet inside the Pixel Watch 4.

Why the Pixel Watch 4 might switch to a new proprietary charging solution

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

When we first saw Pixel Watch 4 renders without charging pin slots along the bottom, we wondered if this could allow for a more traditional wireless charging solution. However, that same render showed two small ports along the left side, with no clear indication of what they'd do.

Later, a Pixel Watch 4 charging leak in late July revealed the official-looking render above, showing the Pixel Watch 4 sitting on a rounded charging dock. It appears the Pixel Watch 4's left-side slots are for mounting onto this dock so that it stays in place.

In theory, this new charging dock will keep the watch display visible while charging on a desk or nightstand, so you can quickly check its charging progress. It'll also be interesting to see if the Pixel Watch 4 attaches to this new dock more seamlessly than the Pixel Watch 3 did; some Watch 3 owners complained about the pin system being hard to attach.

(Image credit: OnLeaks/ via 91mobiles)

If this leak is accurate, it'll be the third proprietary cable across four generations of Pixel Watches; the first Pixel Watch used a magnetic cable before the Watch 2 adopted pins.

While this will create more e-waste with now-useless cables, the leaked report suggests that this redesign makes the Pixel Watch 4 easier to repair, whereas the first three generations couldn't be taken apart for repair, only replaced with a new model. If true, this change would be a net positive with more refurbished models available.

Plenty of Pixel Watch owners buy silicone protective cases that wrap around the display edge. We're curious if accessory makers will be able to make one that doesn't block off the charging pins but still offers the same level of protection.

It'll also be important to see how the Watch 4 charging speed changes; currently, the Pixel Watch 3 41mm takes 24 minutes to 50% or 60 minutes to 100%, while the Watch 3 45mm takes 28 and 80 minutes, respectively.

Waiting on Qi charging for Android watches

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Smartwatch owners know the pain of proprietary chargers. You get one cable in the box, and if you lose it or leave it at home during a vacation, your watch suddenly becomes useless; the replacement is expensive and often isn't available on Amazon for faster shipping.

Why can't we demand a universal Qi charging standard for watches, like we have with smartphones and USB-C? Mainly because a Qi magnet takes up a decent amount of design space that Android smartwatches or fitness watches can use for other priorities, like battery life.

"Smartwatch designs are a delicate balancing act, and a mandated wireless charging coil would stifle innovation in other areas," says Jitesh Ubrani, IDC's research manager of worldwide device trackers, when I asked him about the possibility.

So for now, we'll have to accept that the Pixel Watch 4 probably won't be compatible with your Qi or Qi2 chargers, and that this may not change for a long time.