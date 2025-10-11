Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

The Pixel Watch 4 breaks away from its sealed, unserviceable predecessors by finally allowing users to repair their own devices.

iFixit calls it the most repairable smartwatch on the market, giving it a near-perfect 9/10 score.

Two Torx T2 screws replace messy adhesives, and both the display and battery are held by screws instead of glue, all while maintaining IP68 / 5ATM water resistance.

Google’s earlier smartwatches were infamous for being sealed shut. If something broke, like a cracked screen or worn-out battery, your only option was to replace the entire unit. That changes with the Pixel Watch 4.

Google’s latest and greatest smartwatch, the Pixel Watch 4, is making headlines, not just because of its software or fitness tracking, but because it’s finally something you can realistically repair yourself.

For the first three Pixel Watch generations, a cracked screen or dying battery meant you'd likely get the whole device replaced, not fixed. But when iFixit tore down the Pixel Watch 4, the site concluded it’s the most repairable smartwatch on the market.

Screws over glue

Inside the Pixel Watch 4: A Masterclass in Smartwatch Design - YouTube Watch On

The teardown reveals design decisions that prioritize access over obfuscation: two Torx T2 screws under the band let you pop open the case without ripping through adhesives. The battery and display themselves are secured with screws (T2 and some T5s) instead of glue.

Reassembly still retains the watch’s IP68 / 5ATM water resistance thanks to a silicone O-ring seal. Of course, this more open approach comes with some caveats. The repairability offered applies primarily to the battery and display.

Also, to facilitate easier opening, Google appears to have changed the charging method. The Pixel Watch 4 comes with a side-charging cradle rather than the old magnetic or pogo-pin style used in prior models.

That means older chargers won’t work, and there’s concern this is just another proprietary twist. Still, the side-charging layout might help by giving repair technicians unobstructed rear access.

Parts and warranty, no strings

This matters beyond repair. Google will sell spare parts via iFixit, not just to authorized shops. On top of that, opening or servicing for the battery or screen won’t void the one-year warranty.

These moves align with growing pressure for sustainability and right-to-repair in tech. The change also highlights how far the Pixel line has come. Earlier models scored poorly in repairability.

By contrast, the Pixel Watch 4 gets a very high mark: 9/10. You can preorder the Pixel Watch 4 starting at $349 (41 mm Bluetooth), with the 45 mm model at $399. LTE variants cost an extra $100. Shipments begin October 9.