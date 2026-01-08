Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Ultra may revolutionize charging with new 60W system – here’s the scoop!

What you need to know

Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra may feature a new 60W fast charging system.

The upcoming flagship could charge from 0 to 75% in just 30 minutes.

Launch event for Galaxy S26 is set for February 25 this year.

Samsung's next flagship series has been showing up in multiple leaks recently, and for good reason, considering it's due to launch sometime next month. We've heard a ton about the device lineup reshuffle, with the Ultra possibly showing up with four cameras; the leaks keep getting better.

The most recent one comes from reliable tipster Ice Universe, who is super certain about the S26 Ultra's new charging speeds. According to them, the Galaxy S26 Ultra could get a huge upgrade when it comes to its fast charging system. In a post on X, the tipster claims that the phone will get support for a new 60W charging system, which will be capable of charging the phone from 0 to 75% within 30 minutes.

This is incredible because, if a phone can reach that high a percentage of charge within a short span of time, it could dramatically reduce downtime for those who are stuck to their phone all day, or are travelling.

Backing this claim, they further stated that the tests for the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra's charging capabilities were conducted under Samsung's controlled laboratory conditions, using certified accessories and settings. That said, all these fast charging claims are also highly reliant on real-world factors such as ambient temperature, battery health, and device usage.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

If this leak holds, then the Galaxy S26 Ultra would definitely be a significant upgrade from its predecessor, which supports only 45W of wired charging, taking upto an hour to charge completely. Faster charging speeds have become a key factor to consider when it comes to picking a new phone, since you wouldn't want to be stuck to the plug for longer hours.

That said, the Galaxy S26 Ultra appears to be introducing some new features this year, including the rumored yet nifty privacy display. While we wait for Samsung to officially announce its next flagship, our Galaxy S26 Ultimate guide will tell you everything you need to know about the upcoming flagship series and more.