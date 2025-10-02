Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

Samsung is building privacy into the Galaxy S26 Ultra itself, with a new Privacy Display feature instead of relying on third-party screen protectors.

Leaked One UI 8.5 screenshots show detailed controls, including adjustable intensity and automatic triggers based on your environment (like buses, trains, or cafés).

Custom Conditions let you set your own rules, such as activating privacy when opening banking apps or entering your PIN.

Samsung seems to be preparing to take on shoulder surfers in a big way, with leaks pointing to a new Privacy Display feature set to debut on the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra. Instead of relying on external screen protectors or clunky add-ons, Samsung is reportedly building privacy right into the phone’s hardware and software.

Now, a new leak from One UI 8.5, courtesy of @achultra on X, gives us our first real look at how the feature will work, and it’s a whole system of controls designed to keep sensitive information away from prying eyes (via SammyGuru).

The next S26 Ultra will have a privacy feature that keeps people from peeking at your screen. pic.twitter.com/tFcgeFpCqGOctober 2, 2025

According to leaked screenshots, users will have the option to adjust how intense the effect is and define specific conditions for when it activates. Samsung seems to be preparing automatic triggers, such as detecting when you’re in a crowded place like a bus, train, or café, and then dialing down the display’s visibility from side angles.

There’s also a Custom Conditions section buried in the settings, letting you choose your own scenarios, like enabling privacy automatically when you open banking apps or when the lock screen PIN entry appears.

Granular control over screen areas

The controls are surprisingly granular. Leaks show that you’ll be able to select which parts of the display remain fully visible and which get blurred or dimmed. Notifications, picture-in-picture windows, lock screen fields, and private images can all be hidden automatically when Privacy Display is running.

For users who want maximum protection, Samsung appears to be adding a “Maximum Privacy” mode, which makes the display look even darker and less readable from side angles. Under the hood, the feature seems to rely on something Samsung calls Flex Magic Pixel technology, which tweaks pixel behavior in real time — likely with AI — so that screen content becomes much harder to read unless you’re looking directly at it.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: @achultra / X) (Image credit: @achultra / X)

What’s interesting is how this ties into One UI 8.5. Code snippets show that Privacy Display will be tightly integrated into the system, with multiple references confirming Samsung is preparing it for launch on the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Of course, some questions remain. It’s unclear how much brightness or color accuracy the display will sacrifice when Privacy Display is active, or whether video playback and gaming will look noticeably worse. And since this is still based on leaks, Samsung could refine or even cut certain elements before the feature reaches the public.

But if these settings are any indication, the Galaxy S26 Ultra could be the first mainstream phone to ship with a built-in, fully customizable privacy filter that adapts to your surroundings.