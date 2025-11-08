What you need to know

Early rumors claim that Samsung might have new "full-face" biometric software in the works for the Galaxy S27 Ultra.

Supposedly, this new version will reduce latency severely for unlocks, while also greatly improve its "spoof-resistance."

Next year's Galaxy S26 is more pressing right now, as rumors claim we could see it February with a massive privacy boost for the S26 Ultra display.

This is still the Galaxy S25's year, but some rumors are already jumping ahead two years into the future about what the Galaxy S27 Ultra could upgrade.

Rumors stem from X by tipster SPYGO, who claims that Samsung is already in the testing phase for improved facial recognition software (via SamMobile). The tipster claims that Samsung has started testing some "early firmware" for the Galaxy S27 Ultra, which reportedly directly cites "Polar ID v1.0." The tipster's X post states they came across this mention within the software's early biometric security framework.

Nothing's confirmed (as there's nothing to see specifically); however, the tipster's discovery leveraged some early details, such as this potentially becoming "full-face authentication."

The company's software suggests that this new software could reduce unlock latency severely, while also improving its "spoof-resistance." It also appears that Samsung is working on a new "ISOCELL Vizion" camera sensor to make this possible on its future Galaxy phone, if/when this happens.

Not even 2026 and we're looking at 2027

Exclusive: Early test firmware for the Galaxy S27 Ultra references something called “Polar ID v1.0” under the biometric security framework. Internal logs describe it as a “polarized-light authentication system”November 7, 2025

We haven't even finished 2025, and we're already hearing about 2027—and 2026, like a recent rumor about the next Ultra model's display. Rumors claim the S26 Ultra could feature a 6.89-inch M14 OLED display that might hide its contents for added privacy. A dive into One UI 8.5. suggests Samsung's working on a privacy feature that could limit how much of your display is visible to prying eyes around you (notably from the side).

There are some third-party privacy screen protectors that do this for the Galaxy, but Samsung seems interested in making it a part of the device, instead.

Other S26 Ultra-related rumors claim Samsung could make changes to its S Pen by making it softer, not boxy. Aside from this, no new features were speculated, which might garner mixed reactions, considering the company dropped the S Pen's Bluetooth gimmicks.

Rumors claim we could see the Galaxy S26 series launch in February 2026. Reports now say that Samsung is looking at the next series to carry it through next year, with hopes of selling 36 million units.