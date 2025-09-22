Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

Samsung’s next update, One UI 8.5, is hiding a new Private Display feature, likely debuting with the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

The feature limits how much of your screen is visible from the side.

Presumably, it can auto-activate when you’re using sensitive apps or in crowded places.

There’s a Maximum Privacy mode for extra dimming, plus options to pick apps or schedule when it turns on.

Samsung is reportedly working on a clever new privacy trick for its next big software update, and all signs point to the Galaxy S26 Ultra being first in line to show it off.

A recent teardown of supposed One UI 8.5 builds, thanks to Android Authority, has uncovered code strings referencing something called Private Display or Privacy Display. This potential feature is presumably designed to limit how much of your screen can be seen from side angles.

The idea is simple but smart: if you’re on a bus or standing in a crowded line, the person next to you shouldn’t get an eyeful of your banking details or private chats.

According to the leaked code strings, Private Display isn’t just a manual toggle. Samsung is baking in some intelligence here. The feature can reportedly kick in automatically when you’re using sensitive apps — like banking, messaging, or payment services — or when the phone detects you’re in a crowded place.

There also seem to be multiple levels of privacy, including a “Maximum Privacy” mode that heavily dims the screen for stronger protection, and manual settings for people who prefer full control. Users might even be able to pick specific apps to trigger the feature or schedule when it turns on.

New hardware needed

What makes this particularly exciting is that it likely ties into new hardware. Samsung’s display division has been developing “Flex Magic Pixel” technology, an AI-driven pixel adjustment that changes viewing angles. However, this tech is rumored to be compatible only with the Galaxy S26 Ultra and probably future Ultra models.

That means Private Display won’t be coming to every Galaxy phone. Without the right panel tech, older models probably won’t be able to pull this off.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Timing-wise, One UI 8 has already started rolling out to some devices, but One UI 8.5 is expected to make its official debut alongside the Galaxy S26 series in early 2026. Samsung could still tweak or delay some parts of Private Display before launch, but what’s already been uncovered shows a lot of promise.

Instead of forcing users to rely on clunky third-party screen protectors, Samsung looks ready to build smarter, more seamless privacy directly into its hardware and software. For anyone who hates shoulder surfers, this should be a meaningful upgrade.