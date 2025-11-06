Samsung says the Galaxy S26 will get an AI upgrade with enhanced camera performance

What you need to know

Samsung teases Galaxy S26 with next-gen AI and improved chipset.

New camera sensors expected to enhance image quality and low-light performance.

APV codec video recording rumored to offer two modes for optimized storage during filming.

Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Samsung's next flagship phone has been at the center of several rumors lately, especially about its launch date. However, we may have new information about the phone from the source itself. Samsung seems to have teased the Galaxy S26 during its recent earnings call, suggesting that it would feature an Exynos AP (mobile application processors) and use improved camera sensors. (as spotted by Android Authority).

During the Q3 earnings call, Daniel Araujo, VP of Samsung’s mobile experience division, said that the Galaxy S26 lineup will “revolutionize the user experience with user-centric, next-gen AI, a second-generation custom AP, and stronger performance, including new camera sensors.”

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

This essentially means that the Galaxy S26 lineup will indeed have an Exynos 2600, which was rumored to be the case at least in some regions, while the rest of the world might see the Snapdragon chipset specifically designed for Galaxy models, like its predecessor. Following up on the chipset question, Araujo said that “for the Galaxy S26, the AP (chipset) evaluation is still underway, so we can’t yet confirm our next year’s flagship lineup.”

Additionally, Araujo also hinted at possible hardware changes coming to the Galaxy S26 series, giving it new camera sensors this time around. Since the company has stuck to the same rear camera lenses since the Galaxy S22. Previous leaks suggest that the company plans to retain the 200MP HP9 primary camera.

However, it could also incorporate a newer sensor for the 3x zoom, which should enhance image quality. Both the primary and 5x cameras are also anticipated to benefit from a faster aperture, meaning better low-light images are in the books.

Galaxy S26 Ultra sensors debugged details:200MP HP250MP JN3 ultrawide12MP S5K3LD 3x tele50MP IMX854 peris 5x12MP IMX874 selfieOnly change this time is the traditional 10MP 3x 1/1.39 size sensor is replaced by newer 12MP K3LD. Rest are the exact same as 25UNovember 6, 2025

Another recent leak has a different story to tell. According to the tipster, Samsung will supposedly use the same rear camera sensors on the S26 Ultra as the S25 Ultra. Only the 3x telephoto lens will get an upgrade to a 12MP S5K3LD sensor. That said, the rumor suggests that it could be the same size as the 10MP sensor, making for little to no change.

The S26 series is rumored to feature APV codec video recording, offering two modes: APV HQ and APV LQ. APV HQ will consume 1.5GB per minute of video, whereas APV LQ will use 750MB for the same duration.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

Furthermore, it's no surprise that the next range of devices will come packed with Galaxy AI, and as Araujo mentioned, the next-gen AI could be even more intuitive, adapting to the users' needs. As we've seen in multiple leaks, One UI 8.5 is expected to heavily leverage AI, as the company is supposedly developing a "Notification Summaries," Privacy display, offering presets for Pro camera controls, and more.