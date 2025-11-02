What you need to know

Samsung is reportedly targeting February 25, 2026, for its Galaxy S26 launch, which is later than usual but not too far off its traditional window.

The Unpacked event is expected to return to San Francisco, chosen for its strong AI ties.

Despite rumors of a Pro or Edge model replacing the Plus, leaks suggest Samsung is sticking with the familiar trio — base, Plus, and Ultra.

If you were holding your breath for a January reveal of Samsung’s next flagship, you can relax. Samsung appears to be lining up its next flagship launch for February 25, 2026.

That’s a switch from its usual late-January or early-February window. According to Korean outlet Money Today (via @Jukanlosreve), Samsung is prepping the Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco, and the choice of location is just as telling as the date.

Samsung is reportedly heading back to San Francisco for the first time since the Galaxy S23 launch due to its status as a hub for artificial intelligence, and Samsung apparently plans to make a massive statement. The company is positioning the Galaxy S26 series as the definitive AI smartphone and showcasing its entire new AI strategy from the heart of the tech world.

The shift in timing seems to be linked to tweaks in the lineup. Samsung was apparently mulling changes such as introducing a Pro variant or an Edge version in place of the traditional Plus model, but now leaks suggest the company is planning to retain the familiar trio: base, Plus, and Ultra.

That said, earlier rumors had pointed to a possible postponement to March 2026, so the February date, while plausible, isn’t officially confirmed. Additionally, this new date feels like a return to an older schedule, one we haven't seen since the Galaxy S9 way back in 2018.

AI is the headliner

Beyond dates and names, the Galaxy S26 series is shaping up to lean heavily into AI, new silicon, and upgraded camera hardware. Samsung’s executive remarks flagged “user-centric next-gen AI,” a “second-generation custom AP,” and stronger performance with “new camera sensors.”

In particular, the custom AP clue suggests that Samsung’s in-house Exynos 2600 chip will power some models.

Design leaks also hint at some tangible changes. The Ultra model may have a more pronounced pill-shaped camera bump, support for the next-gen Qi2 wireless charging standard (thanks to a built-in magnetic ring), and possibly the continuation of the triple-lens stack.

Of course, leaks are leaks — nothing official yet. But if it all holds up, the S26 series could mark Samsung’s clearest statement yet about where its flagship phones are headed.