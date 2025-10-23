What you need to know

A leaker with a reliable track record is claiming the Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup will be postponed.

The leak quickly follows up another that predicts the Galaxy S26 will now debut in March 2026.

Both launch date rumors come shortly after reports of Samsung allegedly axing the Pro and Edge models in favor of base and Plus variants.

Samsung is expected to launch the upcoming Galaxy S26 series early next year, but a leaker with a solid track record now claims it is delayed.

Originally, the company was thought to be targeting a January 2026 announcement for the Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup, matching the Galaxy S25 release schedule. Now, leaker Ice Universe on Weibo (translated) says "the release of the Samsung Galaxy S26 series has been postponed." There are no other details in the post explaining a potential cause for the holdups, or when the lineup might now release.

The post, first shared on Tuesday, Oct. 22, came just minutes after the leaker Instant Digital also shared news of the rumored Galaxy S26 delay on Weibo (translated): "In order to present it better to everyone, the release of the Galaxy S26 series may be postponed to March for release."

As the Galaxy S26 is still in the rumor phase and Samsung hasn't confirmed anything yet, we don't officially know when its next lineup of flagship phones might release. The Samsung Galaxy S25 was announced in January 2025 and became generally available for purchase the following month. If these two leakers' claims about a Galaxy S26 delay pan out, we could be looking at a February 2026 or March 2026 launch.

It's not the first rumor alleging a Galaxy S26 shakeup

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

If the Samsung Galaxy S26 series ends up being delayed, we likely won't know the root cause for certain. However, other rumors related to the Samsung launch seem to paint the picture that things aren't going as planned. The company was tipped to be prepping a lineup including the Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge, and Galaxy S26 Ultra.

With a few months to go before the phones' expected launch window, the rumors have completely flipped. Samsung is now thought to be canceling the Galaxy S26 Edge entirely in favor of the Galaxy S26 Plus. Soon after, leaks rolled in claiming the Galaxy S26 Pro would not be branded as "Pro," and instead stick to basics as the Galaxy S26.

With key details reportedly up in the air, it might not come as a surprise that Samsung is rumored to be delaying the Galaxy S26 launch. Still, we'll have to wait and see whether these rumors turn out to be true.