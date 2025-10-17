With the Galaxy S26 Edge supposedly gone, there may not be an S26 Pro either

Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

Samsung may stick with Galaxy S26 Base, Plus, and Ultra models, dropping the Edge variant.

Reports suggest no 'Pro' label for the base Galaxy S26, keeping the lineup traditional.

Expected upgrades include Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, Android 16, but camera specs remain unchanged.

Just today, we heard some chatter about Samsung reportedly ditching the slim Galaxy S26 Edge variant due to the disappointing sales of the Galaxy S25 Edge this year. Now the rumor on the street is that there may not be a line-up reshuffle after all, and that Samsung could be sticking to its usual Base, Plus, and Ultra trio.

Where's the Pro, you ask? According to a report by Sam Mobile, sources close to the publication told them that the "Pro" moniker, which was supposedly replacing the base model, isn't actually making its way to Samsung smartphones. "Samsung will launch the smallest model without any extra label attached to it," the website added.

(Image credit: Smartprix)

Several leaks in the past few months have indicated that Samsung could be mixing things up with the Galaxy S26 lineup, but now, with rumors of it halting the Galaxy S26 Edge's production, it seems highly likely that we are back to the basics. So we might get the same Galaxy S26 (without a Pro attachment), a Galaxy S26 Plus, and a Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Which sort of makes sense, because if the base model got the Pro moniker, then Samsung would have to truly bring Pro-level features to the phone. Like giving the base model larger, better displays, more advanced cameras (e.g., more lenses or higher zoom), more storage/memory, and sometimes extra productivity tools or accessories, which doesn't seem like it's going to happen.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

The base model is definitely going to see some upgrades with it comes to software and the chipset, as it is rumored to get either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip or the Exynos 2600 processor, based on the region it launches. And come with Android 16 and Samsung's One UI 8.5, out of the box. On the battery front, it could see a slight bump with a 4,300mAh capacity, but the Galaxy S26 would retain its predecessor's camera array. Speaking of the camera array, ardent tipster IceUniverse also pointed out that Samsung has kept its rear camera lenses intact since the Galaxy S22.

"Oh, my god, Samsung is really crazy. I can't remember how many years Samsung has used the same camera specifications," they added on an X post. We've pulled together all the latest Galaxy S26 leaks and buzz for you, so you can easily stay up-to-date with the newest Samsung news!