The Galaxy S26 launch date looks increasingly certain after the latest leak

What you need to know

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S26 series on February 25, 2026, with sales likely beginning in early March.

Reliable leaker Evan Blass says the February 25, 2026, launch date is "100% confirmed."

The delayed launch may be due to Samsung replacing the Galaxy S26 Edge with the Galaxy S26 Plus late in development.

A reliable leaker has now all but confirmed the launch date and release timeline for Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S26 series.

While much of the focus right now is on CES 2026 and the products debuting there, January is typically when Samsung unveils its new Galaxy flagships. Although several leaks have already hinted at what to expect from the next flagship lineup, the exact launch window for the series has remained uncertain.

Some leakers previously suggested a January 2026 launch, albeit later than usual, while others claimed Samsung had pushed the announcement to February 2026. Now, reliable tipster Evan Blass has effectively confirmed that Samsung will host the Galaxy S26 launch event on February 25, 2026.

In a post on X, Blass stated that the date of February 25 is "100% correct" for the Galaxy S26 series launch. Blass was quoting a post from @UniverseIce, which mentioned that Samsung will not be changing Galaxy S26 pricing as previously rumored. That same post also claimed the launch will take place in San Francisco, U.S., with sales beginning in early March.

While Blass did not comment further on pricing, he did reiterate that the Galaxy S26 series will debut on February 25, 2026.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

It's still unclear why Samsung is launching the Galaxy S26 series later than usual. However, rumors suggest the company made a late decision during development to replace the Galaxy S26 Edge with the standard Galaxy S26 Plus, which may have contributed to the delay. Either way, it appears we are now less than two months away from the official launch.

As for the devices themselves, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to feature a refined version of the Galaxy S25 Ultra design, along with upgrades such as a larger battery and faster charging support of up to 60W. The Galaxy S26 lineup could also be the first Samsung smartphones to support Qi2 out of the box.

Powering the series will reportedly be the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 in the U.S., while Samsung is expected to use its own Exynos 2600 for the base and Plus models in select markets, such as Asia and Europe.