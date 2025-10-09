When does the Samsung Galaxy S26 launch?
There are plenty of Galaxy S26 rumors, but when will the phones launch?
When is the Samsung Galaxy S26 launch date?
Best answer: The Samsung Galaxy S26 is expected to launch in early 2026. Based on the timeline of previous years' launches, the phone is expected to launch at the end of January with a release date likely in the following weeks, although a specific date is unknown at this point.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Unpacked launch event
We're still quite early, so there's no official word yet on when Samsung will hold Galaxy Unpacked for the Galaxy S26 series. That said, it's not hard to guess when it might happen, as we have a few years of launches to refer back to.
The Galaxy S25 launch took place on January 22, 2025, in San Jose, CA. The Galaxy S24 launch occurred the previous year, roughly one week prior on January 17, 2024. Given this trend, we can guess that the Galaxy S26 is likely to be revealed sometime in the latter half of January. Since the last launches occurred on Wednesdays, it seems like a safe bet to expect January 21, 2026, for the official reveal; however, the date, time, and location remain unknown.
Samsung is expected to announce the official launch date in early January to generate hype for its upcoming devices, so we'll keep an eye out.
Samsung Galaxy S26 release date
The Galaxy S26 release date is likely to occur weeks after the phones are revealed. This gives consumers time to preorder the phones and any accessories they may want, while providing Samsung with invaluable preliminary data on which devices are more popular and may require increased production, as well as those that may not.
For example, the Galaxy S25 was released on February 7, 2025, just over two weeks after the official announcement. Therefore, we can expect a similar timeline for the Galaxy S26, with a release date in the ballpark of February 6 (assuming a January 21 launch).
Samsung Galaxy S26 preorder deals
Ahead of the Galaxy S26 Unpacked launch event, Samsung will likely open reservations for its upcoming devices. Anyone interested can simply sign up to reserve a device, and doing so will provide them with a discount when preorders open.
There's no commitment to reserving a Galaxy S26, so you're not obligated to preorder the device. However, it's always more beneficial to do so in case you want to buy it and receive a credit that you can put towards the phone or accessories.
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
Samsung and participating carriers will likely offer additional preorder deals after the phone launches, such as a free storage upgrade or accessory bundles. Some of these offers may require trade-ins, new lines of service, or other prerequisites; however, we'll be sure to highlight the best Galaxy S26 preorder deals when they become available.
Derrek is the managing editor of Android Central, helping to guide the site's editorial content and direction to reach and resonate with readers, old and new, who are just as passionate about tech as we are. He's been obsessed with mobile technology since he was 12, when he discovered the Nokia N90, and his love of flip phones and new form factors continues to this day. As a fitness enthusiast, he has always been curious about the intersection of tech and fitness. When he's not working, he's probably working out.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.