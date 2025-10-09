When is the Samsung Galaxy S26 launch date? Best answer: The Samsung Galaxy S26 is expected to launch in early 2026. Based on the timeline of previous years' launches, the phone is expected to launch at the end of January with a release date likely in the following weeks, although a specific date is unknown at this point.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Unpacked launch event

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

We're still quite early, so there's no official word yet on when Samsung will hold Galaxy Unpacked for the Galaxy S26 series. That said, it's not hard to guess when it might happen, as we have a few years of launches to refer back to.

The Galaxy S25 launch took place on January 22, 2025, in San Jose, CA. The Galaxy S24 launch occurred the previous year, roughly one week prior on January 17, 2024. Given this trend, we can guess that the Galaxy S26 is likely to be revealed sometime in the latter half of January. Since the last launches occurred on Wednesdays, it seems like a safe bet to expect January 21, 2026, for the official reveal; however, the date, time, and location remain unknown.

Samsung is expected to announce the official launch date in early January to generate hype for its upcoming devices, so we'll keep an eye out.

Alleged CAD renders of the Galaxy S26 lineup. (Image credit: Smartprix)

The Galaxy S26 release date is likely to occur weeks after the phones are revealed. This gives consumers time to preorder the phones and any accessories they may want, while providing Samsung with invaluable preliminary data on which devices are more popular and may require increased production, as well as those that may not.

For example, the Galaxy S25 was released on February 7, 2025, just over two weeks after the official announcement. Therefore, we can expect a similar timeline for the Galaxy S26, with a release date in the ballpark of February 6 (assuming a January 21 launch).

Samsung Galaxy S26 preorder deals

(Image credit: Samsung)

Ahead of the Galaxy S26 Unpacked launch event, Samsung will likely open reservations for its upcoming devices. Anyone interested can simply sign up to reserve a device, and doing so will provide them with a discount when preorders open.

There's no commitment to reserving a Galaxy S26, so you're not obligated to preorder the device. However, it's always more beneficial to do so in case you want to buy it and receive a credit that you can put towards the phone or accessories.

Samsung and participating carriers will likely offer additional preorder deals after the phone launches, such as a free storage upgrade or accessory bundles. Some of these offers may require trade-ins, new lines of service, or other prerequisites; however, we'll be sure to highlight the best Galaxy S26 preorder deals when they become available.