When will the Galaxy S25 launch?

With 2024 coming to an end, a new batch of flagship phones will be launching from Android OEMs, with the Galaxy S25 set to be among them. While we're already getting the first 2025 flagships from companies like OPPO, OnePlus, and Xiaomi, we're going to have to wait a bit longer before Samsung's next major phone launch. How long, you ask? While we don't have a definitive answer for that yet, we can make an educated guess on when the Galaxy S25 series will launch.

Be sure to check back periodically, as we'll be updating this page with any new information as it arrives, including official details on the Galaxy S25 launch when Samsung provides them.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

Surprisingly, Samsung has already started teasing the Galaxy S25 series, which will be the first to feature the upcoming One UI 7 update. That beta is expected before the end of the year, but Samsung revealed at its annual developer conference that the stable update will be "released next year with the next Galaxy S series." That's a pretty vague window, but Samsung narrowed it down a bit more during its Q3 2024 earnings report.

While teasing upcoming products for next year, Samsung revealed that the Galaxy S25 will be released in the first half of 2025.

"The Galaxy S25 series, which will be released in the first half of next year, plans to lead daily innovation by increasing the experience perfection of Galaxy AI and expand sales by strengthening marketing and experience programs."

While that's still pretty vague, we can use previous years to make an educated guess as to when we can expect the Galaxy S25 to be unveiled. For example, the Galaxy S24 was launched at an Unpacked event on January 17, while the Galaxy S23 series was unveiled on February 1, 2023, and the Galaxy S22 on February 9, 2022.

In fact, a recent tweet revealed that the phone could launch as early as January 5, 2025. Based on this, it seems Samsung has been moving up its product launch closer to the start of the year, although it still remains somewhat unconfirmed. We likely won't know the exact details of the launch until the first official Galaxy Unpacked 2025 teaser, which could happen in November or December.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

When will the Galaxy S25 hit store shelves?

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

While the Galaxy S25 announcement will likely happen in early January, the devices will probably not go on sale that same day. Instead, the company will have a period when prospective buyers can preorder the phone so that it arrive at their doorstep on the day of its release.

For the Galaxy S24, the announcement happened on January 17, while the phones were not available to buy in-store until January 31, exactly two weeks later. Samsung will likely follow a similar release schedule with the Galaxy S25, meaning the phone could be available in mid-January.

Those who preorder their phones may also receive their devices early, which is one of the perks of reserving and preordering as soon as possible.

Reserving your Galaxy S25

(Image credit: Samsung)

Ahead of a launch, Samsung often teases its upcoming devices by opening up reservations for its devices. While the company normally doesn't name said devices, it's usually not too hard to guess what it has coming. Fortunately, reserving a device doesn't mean you have to commit to purchasing it, but if you do go through with preordering a Galaxy S25, Samsung will likely reward you with a credit of some sort to help cover the cost of the phone or accessories.

We have an early guide to Galaxy S25 preorder deals that will tell you more about what to expect from Samsung when we get closer to the launch.