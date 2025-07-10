What you need to know

Google detailed the rollout of photo-to-video generation capabilities in Gemini, thanks to Veo 3.

Users can upload a photo and write a detailed text description of how they want Gemini to generate the video, equipped with unique sounds, too, if desired.

Google Cloud brought a similar feature to Honor's 400 series earlier this year with Veo 2.

Google's rolling out a powerful new AI-generation feature in its Gemini app today (July 10) for your memories.

In a Keyword post, Google announced the launch of photo-to-video generation capabilities in the Gemini app. The company states users with a Google AI Pro or Ultra subscription can tap the "Video" option "in the prompt box and upload a photo." In an accompanying support page, Google says users can then add a text description into the box, informing the AI of how they want the video to be generated.

The post states users should be as descriptive as possible, detailing the scene and "any audio instructions" to Gemini. After finishing, users should navigate beneath the text box to More > Veo > Submit.

These clips won't be full-length YouTube-esque videos, mind you. Gemini will only generate video clips that are eight seconds long. Additionally, it may take Gemini a minute or two before you receive your clip.

There are some limitations here, such as the number of videos subscribers can create.

Gemini & Veo 3

Turn your photos into videos using Veo 3 in Gemini - YouTube Watch On

After completing, Google says users can download Gemini's generated video and share it with others. Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers "globally" can expect the feature to start appearing today (July 10) in Gemini. What's more, the post says users can expect these same photo-to-video capabilities in Flow, too.

Google also highlights its commitment to safety with its AI tools, stating that it's taken "significant steps" to ensure an "appropriate experience."

What's funny about this "new" feature rolling out in Gemini today is that we've seen before. In May, Google launched five second clip generation capabilities using its Google Cloud AI-powered software for the Honor 400 series. The feature works the same way as what you'll find in Gemini, turning regular photos into animated clips. What key difference was the launch on Honor's 400 series came with the Veo 2 model, and later required a Google subscription for continued use.

Veo 3 was shining highlight during I/O 2025, as Google detailed its audio capabilities and lifelike video strength. As Gemini picks up its prowess for breathing animation into photos, YouTube was also interested in bringing Veo 3 into the fold for Shorts.