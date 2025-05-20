What you need to know

Announced at Google I/O, Flow uses AI to turn simple scene descriptions into full-on cinematic moments without breaking the bank.

It’s powered by Google’s AI models—Veo 3 for video, Imagen 4 for images, and Gemini.

It's currently available for Google AI Pro and Ultra users in the U.S., with Pro getting 100 scene generations a month and Ultra unlocking advanced audio features.

Imagine having an awesome movie idea but you have no CGI budget or even a camera crew. It usually means game over, but with Google’s new “Flow” tool, you might not need any of those to bring your vision to life.

At its I/O conference, Google announced Flow, a new AI setup built to help storytellers turn big ideas into movie scenes without blowing a ton of cash.

Powered by Google’s best AI

Flow is far from being just another video tool. It’s wired to work hand-in-hand with Google’s AI models. It taps into Veo 3 for video, Imagen 4 for images, and Gemini for the smarts behind it all.

That setup lets you describe scenes in plain English, fine-tune camera angles, and keep characters consistent from shot to shot. It even handles sound effects and dialogue on its own.

How it works

With Flow, you just type something like "A detective chases a thief through a rainy Tokyo alley" and Veo 3 brings it to life, complete with footsteps, rain sounds, and cinematic lighting.

You can tweak camera angles, zoom in, or switch perspectives like you're behind the lens. Building scenes is as easy as stacking Legos—add shots, change angles, remix elements, and it all stays consistent. And if you ever hit a creative block, Flow TV lets you peek at what others are making (prompts included), so you can borrow ideas or put your own spin on things.

Flow is for anyone who wants to bring ideas to life without the heavy lift, such as social media creators chasing slick visuals without an editor, indie filmmakers testing out scenes before hitting record, or total beginners just messing around with AI to see what kind of movie magic they can pull off.

Rolling out now (U.S. first)

At present, Flow is rolling out to Google AI Pro and Ultra users in the U.S., with more countries getting access soon. Pro users get 100 generations a month, while Ultra subscribers unlock Veo 3’s advanced audio capabilities. That means your clips can come with ambient sounds, spoken lines, and perfectly timed pauses baked right in.

Google teamed up with seasoned filmmakers who put it to the test in real-world shoots.

Is this the future of filmmaking? Maybe. But for now, it’s just a seriously fun tool for anyone who’s ever wanted to direct their own little masterpiece.