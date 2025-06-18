What you need to know

YouTube's CEO Neal Mohan confirmed during an appearance at the Cannes Lions Festival that Shorts will soon grab Veo 3 integration.

Mohan seemed to hone in on the platform's intention to further empower creator creativity and solidify YouTube as a place that welcomes such ideas.

YouTube has consistently talked and implemented older Google Veo models in Dream Screen for Shorts for creators in 2024.

YouTube is reportedly highlighting its interest (again) in bringing powerful AI video generation tools to its platform for creators.

In a post by The Hollywood Reporter, YouTube's CEO Neal Mohan's appearance at the Cannes Lions Festival held key insight into plans for more AI. Joined by a few content creators, Mohan discussed YouTube's plans to incorporate Google's latest video generation model, Veo 3, into Shorts. To Mohan, bringing Veo 3 into the fold will "open new creative lanes" for new and existing content creators.

According to Mohan, YouTube plans to properly incorporate Google's Veo 3 model into its Short environment "later this summer."

It seems YouTube is placing a lot of focus on its creators, considering the use cases for Veo 3. Not only did Mohan claim "the possibilities with AI are limitless," but he states, "creators will flip formats, blend genres, and push deeper into the mainstream."

YouTube feels that AI tools for video can help usher its creators' creativity into a new era. More than that, the platform is trying to solidify itself as the premier destination, per se, that it hopes will draw even more people in to create more content.

YouTube sees a future with Veo 3

(Image credit: YouTube)

Originally, in September 2024, the Made by YouTube event highlighted the platform's plans to incorporate Google's Veo into Shorts. The model would leverage its capabilities to understand "natural language" for video generation purposes. At the time, YouTube said the AI model could create backgrounds and produce "concepts that were once impossible to visualize." The AI was said to be restricted to creating six-second clips at a time.

Google's Veo was then on deck to arrive on YouTube late last year, bringing all of these features to creators in Shorts.

AI-generated backgrounds were also a part of YouTube's Dream Screen, which leveraged Veo. The good thing here about YouTube's confirmation of Veo 3 is that the model is Google's latest, announced during I/O 2025. Veo 3's audio capabilities were highlighted during the announcement; however, Google made it clear those could be unlocked using its Google AI Ultra subscription. Nevertheless, it teased Veo 3's ability to bring your idea to life, complete with the sound of rain, footsteps, and more to complete the package.