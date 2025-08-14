What you need to know

Google Photos is reportedly receiving update v7.40 today (Aug 13), which carries the company's promised "Create" tab.

This tab will house all of the app's AI features, like photo-to-video, Remix, collage, and more.

Google announced this new tab in July, stating users would begin noticing it in August in the U.S. before other regions.

A major update is rolling out for Google Photos today (Aug 13), which finally brings its hub for generative features previously talked about in July.

Spotted this afternoon (Aug 13) by 9to5Google, the Google Photos app is reportedly rolling out v7.40 with its previously announced "Create" tab. The company stated it was looking to release this new hub for its creative-focused features in August, and we're seeing that appear now in the bottom navigation bar.

From the "Create" tab, users will have easy access to features like Collage, Cinematic Photos, Animations (GIF creation), and Highlight Videos.

However, as the publication notes, Google Photos is looking to draw attention to its most recently added capabilities, like photo-to-video generation (which is also in Gemini). Users engaging with this feature can locate a photo in their gallery that they'd like the app to breathe some AI life into. Essentially, your photo will show some movement, making the person or people in it move a little or make a cool gesture, like celebrating.

Version 7.40 is also reportedly bringing a small plus icon at the top of the Create tab, right beside your Google Account icon. This is a drop-down menu that houses many of the same options you'd find just by scrolling the Create tab. The publication notes that while v7.40 of the Photos app has been spotted, it's not available for every device just yet, so more users will likely see it as we end the week.

Get Creating

(Image credit: Google)

Google Photos was part of a huge announcement post in July that detailed the creative updates that were inbound. In this post, the company detailed its upcoming photo-to-video generation capabilities and its Remix option, which could restyle your photos into Anime, 3D animation, and more. However, wrapping up all of this nicely is the "Create" tab.

All of the AI features that Google Photos provides will be housed directly in this new Create tab. Users can quickly hop into any of them from this tab, select the photos they'd like to mess with, and proceed without a hitch (hopefully). Google stated in July that the new tab would arrive for U.S. users first, before extending to other places.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There will almost certainly be a follow-up update at a later date from Google once other regions are ready to go.

Another post this week from Google gave users an in-depth look at how its Remix feature will work in the app. Remix isn't widely available just yet, but this explainer makes sure we're ready to rock once it is.