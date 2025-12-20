Samsung's next Galaxy Z Fold might finally get the cameras it deserves

What you need to know

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is tipped for two major camera upgrades, with the ultrawide camera reportedly jumping from 12MP to 50MP.

The telephoto lens might go from 10MP to 12MP while keeping the 3x optical zoom for sharper zoomed shots.

Samsung is said to be keeping what works, carrying over the 200MP main sensor from the Z Fold 7, while front-facing cameras are expected to stay the same.

Samsung’s next big foldable flagship could stir up expectations for its camera well ahead of its official launch. After several years of only minor camera changes in the Z Fold series, a new rumor suggests the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will get two major sensor upgrades that could help it match Samsung’s top non-foldable phones.

For quite some time, the Z Fold series has focused on productivity and large screens, but its cameras have often lagged behind Samsung’s main flagship phones. That could soon change.

According to GalaxyClub, Samsung will keep the 200MP main camera from the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Keeping this sensor shows confidence, but the real news is about the other cameras.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is tipped to get a big upgrade to its ultrawide camera, moving from a 12MP sensor to a 50MP one. This higher resolution should mean clearer wide photos and more options for cropping.

Samsung is also saidto be upgrading the telephoto camera. The change from a 10MP to a 12MP sensor might seem small, but with the same 3x optical zoom, it should produce sharper zoomed images.

Selfies stay the same

However, not all cameras could see upgrades. The report says the front-facing cameras will likely stay the same. This isn’t surprising, since Samsung tends to be careful with front camera changes, and it shows the company is focusing on the cameras people use most.

This shift highlights Samsung’s changing priorities. Foldable phones are now mainstream and expensive, so buyers expect them to match regular phones in camera quality.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

None of this is official yet, and things could change before launch. Still, if Samsung follows its usual schedule and releases in 2026, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 could be the first Fold that doesn’t make buyers settle for less in photography.